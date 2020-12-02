Lyna Perez Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Bikini Top And Playfully Sticks Out Her Tongue In Steamy Snap

Lyna asked fans to rate her look in the caption.

Lyna Perez steamed up her Instagram page this week with a smoking-hot new snap that was an instant hit with her 5.7 million followers.

The eye-popping photo was shared to the brunette bombshell’s feed on Wednesday, December 2 and has earned nothing but love in the short time since going live. It captured Lyna posing outside on a beautiful day as the golden glow of the sun spilled down on her, illuminating her curvaceous frame. She sat with her booty in the sand while playfully sticking out her tongue and tugging at a strand of her long, dark locks, which were styled in two tiny pigtails on top of her head. Behind her was a gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and palm trees, as well as a peek at the deep blue ocean that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

As Lyna’s fans have come to learn, the star is hardly shy about showing off her figure in scanty swimwear — a trend she continued in her most recent social media share. She sported a minuscule halter-style bikini top as she worked the camera that did way more showing than covering up, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The swim top boasted a set of impossibly tiny triangle cups with a white-and-pink striped pattern. They provided only the bare minimum of coverage to her ample assets so as not to violate any of Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines, exposing a scandalous amount of cleavage and underboob along the way. The garment also featured thin white straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

Lyna teamed the number with a pair of ribbed white shorts that could have easily passed for swimwear themselves. The bottoms were bunched up around the tops of her thighs, leaving her toned legs and curvy hips on display for her audience to admire. They also had a high-rise waistband that sat just underneath her navel, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

In the caption, the model prompted fans to rate her sexy look, to which many happily obliged. She asked them to give her a score on a scale of one to 10. However, many disregarded the options and gave one of their own.

“Perfect 10,” one person wrote.

“200,” scored another fan.

“1 million. You are so gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“That’s a 10 and your beautiful body 15,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 73,000 likes after just one hour of going live.