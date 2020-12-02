Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Ample Bust In A Revealing Bikini While Posing In Playa Del Carmen

Morgan Ketzner took to Instagram to share another sizzling snap that captured her in a sexy bikini. The post was added to her feed on December 2, and it’s been garnering rave reviews from her loyal audience.

The image saw Morgan posed on the beach, in front of a picturesque setting. The model stood directly in the center of the frame, popping one hip to the side to accentuate her curves. She gazed into the camera with a seductive stare as she playfully twirled a few pieces of hair between her fingertips. Behind her was a sparkly beach, a grassy patch with palm trees, and a few puffy white clouds in a bright blue sky. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Morgan flaunted her fit figure in a sexy suit from OneOne Swimwear. On her upper-half, she rocked a patterned top that looked similar to an animal print. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her muscular shoulders and arms, and its scooping neckline showed off her bronze collar. The garment had a set of tiny, triangular cups that showed off her ample bust.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms on her lower-half. The front was low on Morgan’s pelvis, and the sexy cut showed off her trim abs in their entirety. The bottoms had thin straps that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. Its high-rise design also treated Morgan’s eager audience to a great view of her trim legs.

Morgan wore her long, brunette locks down with a few crimps in the body. Equal parts of hair tumbled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the upload, the model shared with fans that she was “ready to go back to the beach,” indicating that the image may have been a throwback.

It has not taken long for her audience to express their love for the cheeky shot. Within an hour of the post going live, fans have double-tapped it more than 6,900 times and leftover 300 comments. Most applauded her suit while a few more raved over her figure.

“Gorgeous Girl in Paradise. I am a huge fan,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Beautiful as always Morgan!” a second follower exclaimed.

“Summer is there, so pretty. I love you so much,” another gushed with the addition of a few hearts.

“Wow, so gorgeous; beautiful face and body,” one more added.