WWE Bombshell Lana Exposes White Thong In Latest Instagram Snap

WWE superstar Lana — whose real name is CJ Perry — took to Instagram earlier this week and delighted her 3.7 million followers with a stunning snap.

In the photo, the Monday Night Raw star crouched down on a wooden floor to emphasize her enviable assets. She gazed into the camera with a mysterious smile on her face, showcasing her full lips.

Lana’s surroundings were a mystery for the most part, though she appeared to be next to a white door. However, it was her outfit that captured most of the attention.

The blond bombshell wore a pink open-back bodycon dress that revealed a white high-waisted thong underneath. The outfit was topped off with a pair of heels that consisted of a mixture of white, pink and black colors. Lana’s blond wavy hair hung below the top of her dress, stopping at her back.

Lana also uploaded a second picture to go along with the snap. However, the second shot was merely a close-up of her booty from the original upload.

In the accompanying caption, Lana asked her followers how their days were going. She also revealed that she was getting set to see Asuka, the Raw Women’s Champion who she’s developed a rapport with on television in recent weeks.

The image of Lana posing and its accompanying message went down a storm with her fans. The picture has received over 132,000 likes as of this writing. Many of the wrestler’s supporters also took to the comments section to give her a compliment or an update on how they felt at the time.

One Instagram user claimed that their day was “going pretty bad till I saw this.”

“I look forward to how you and Asuka hang out together,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Yassss!!! Sis!!! Such a fashion icon,” noted a third Instagram follower.

These views were echoed throughout the comments section. While many of Lana’s admirers complimented her appearance and fashion, some also took the time to praise her recent work on WWE television.

Lana has been subject to a push lately. After spending nine consecutive weeks getting put through tables on Monday Night Raw, she picked up the victory for the brand’s team at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The stunning blond has also been lighting up social media in between the weekly shows. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently uploaded a selection of snaps in which she rocked a tiny pink bikini, much to the delight of her fans.