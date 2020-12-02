Olivia Mathers Goes Full Smokeshow In A Minuscule Black String Bikini

Olivia Mathers is slaying Instagram yet again.

The Aussie hottie returned to her account on Wednesday, December 2 to dazzle her 581,000 followers with another look at her chiseled bod. She looked like a total smokeshow in a black string bikini from Toucandy Swimwear in the multi-slide post — one that perfectly suited her ample assets and killer curves.

It included a halter-style top with stringy straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its thin band wrapped tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame. The number also boasted a plunging neckline and adjustable triangle cups, which Olivia fashioned in a very racy manner that left a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob on display.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the sexy swimwear were equally risque. The barely-there bottoms had only a small panel of fabric that provided coverage only to what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her long, lean legs and curvy hips completely exposed for her audience to admire. It also had a unique, double-strapped waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows. It sat at an angle across her midsection to draw eyes to her flat tummy and sculpted abs — though the areas hardly needed any help catching attention.

A total of three slides were included in the latest addition to Olivia’s page, the first of which were photos of the 23-year-old sitting in the corner of a gorgeous patio on a white chair. She sat on the edge of the seat, propping herself up with one of her arms as bent one leg up toward her chest. She gazed at the camera in the first photo, then averted her eyes down to the ground, though the smoldering expression did not leave her face in either of the snaps.

The final slide was a short video clip that captured the model adjusting bikini bottoms. The camera zoomed in on her as she slid one finger underneath one side of its waistband in an alluring manner. She then proceeded to run her hand through her dirty blond locks, which spilled messily around her shoulders in loose waves.

Fans seemed thrilled with the beauty’s latest social media share, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“HOT HOT HOT,” one person wrote.

“Perfectly gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Wow, girl. You’re literally body goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Breathtakingly beautiful angel,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 17,000 likes within just four hours of going live.