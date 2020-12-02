Hilde Osland Reveals Pregnancy On Instagram, Shows Off Baby Bump In Gorgeous Beachside Snaps

Hilde Osland had some joyous news to share with her 3.8 million Instagram followers Wednesday, December 2. The Norwegian knockout announced she was 21-weeks pregnant, sharing a heart-warming photo of herself and her partner kissing at the beach.

The blond beauty was a vision in white, rocking a low-cut crop top that left her budding baby bump on display for her audience to admire. The skimpy number had a daring neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage and elegant flare sleeves made out of semi-sheer mesh. On her lower half, Hilde wore a sarong that came up below her belly, tying on her hip and teasing a glimpse of her thigh. The beach skirt seemed to mirror the see-through nature of her sleeves, teasing her curves through the semi-transparent fabric.

Meanwhile, Hilde’s fiancé, James Lewis Foster, looked dapper in a white linen shirt and black trousers. He affectionately placed on hand on Hilde’s lower back as he leaned in for the kiss, holding up a strip of ultrasound photos of their unborn baby. The couple, who had announced their engagement on Instagram in late August, seemed thrilled at the upcoming arrival of their first child, who is due in April, 2021.

Hilde included a second photo in which she was alone, giving followers a better look at her chic outfit. The 33-year-old looked radiant as she posed against the setting sun, showing off a happy smile. Her baby bump was even more prominent in the profile angle, while the sandy shore and roiling sea made the perfect backdrop for her beauty. The gorgeous blonde raised one hand with a graceful gesture, placing her palm on her head. She cupped her round posterior with the other hand, peering into the lens with smiling eyes. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding to the romantic vibe of her ensemble.

In her caption, Hilde said that her pregnancy was “one of the best things to come out of 2020,” adding a string of loving emoji. She summarized the post with a “21weekspregnant” hashtag and tagged her fiancé.

Plenty of Hilde’s online admirers and fellow models flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

“Omgg congrats my lovebn,” wrote Paula Manzanal.

“OMG F*CKING FINALLY,” Skye Wheatley penned in all caps.

“Aww you look amazing! Xxx,” chimed in Hayley Reid.

“Oh my god @hildeee congratulations! You kept that quiet! You look absolutely amazing as always,” chimed in Ellis Crick. “So happy for you both. Can’t wait to meet the little one,” she added.

Hilde’s latest posts have given no indication that the model was expecting. In a photo shared yesterday, the stunner displayed her bombshell body in a skintight mini dress that fit her like a glove. Before that, she showed off flawless curves in a sculpted elastic bodysuit that flaunted her chiseled waist.