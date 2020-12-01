Billie Eilish Repeatedly Smacks Herself In The Boob To Get Her Dog’s Attention In Viral Instagram Video

Billie Eilish found a unique way to get her dog’s attention, and earned some viral interest of her own in doing so.

The singer took to her Instagram stories in the early morning hours on Tuesday to share a series of videos showing her delivering a hard smack to her own boob in order to catch her pet’s attention. In the first video, she gave a hard slap that caused her small dog to shoot its head up in apparent concern, sparking a loud laugh from Eilish. She did it again in a second video, again causing her dog to look up in apparent concern.

In a third video, Eilish explained to her followers that she was fine and not at all hurt by the strikes.

“When you’ve got yiddies like this, nothing hurts,” she said before giving herself an even harder smack.

The videos sparked some immediate viral interest, with Eilish’s name shooting to the top of Twitter’s trends and many reposting the clips from her Instagram stories.

There was already plenty of attention on the singer, who will turn 19 in a few weeks. Earlier in the day, Vanity Fair published the latest in a series of annual interviews that have chronicled her rapid rise in the music industry.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

The interviews have been building, with Eilish answering some of the same questions each time and sharing predictions for her future. As Billboard noted, she pondered in the last installation just how much could possibly change in the course of a year.

Eilish answered that question in the newest interview, saying she feels grateful to have fared well during a pandemic that has taken a lot from others.

“Definitely not where I thought I’d be currently, but also not mad at it,” she continued. “I’m very, very lucky to have had this year play out the way it did because for a lot of people, it was literal hell and I am very aware that I’ve been very blessed for the fortune I had this year.”

Before her series of chest-smacking videos, Eilish had posted some of the clips from the Vanity Fair interview in her Instagram stories.

Eilish has been open about her struggles with body image issues, saying in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone that she has suffered from depression and uncomfortable feelings with her own body.

“I’ve never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes,” she said, referring to her time performing in a competitive dance company. “I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn’t look in the mirror at all.”