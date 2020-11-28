Haley Kalil Displays Perky Cleavage In Red Bikini & Reveals She’s Spending Her Last Day At NC Home

Haley Kalil tugged at the heartstrings of her 347,000 fans with her latest Instagram share. Not only did she share some personal information about her change of address, but she also flaunted her stunning figure in a crimson bikini.

The Sports Illustrated swimwear model revealed that she was spending her last day in her North Carolina home. In her caption, Haley wrote that she was trying to cheer herself up by wearing a bikini from one of her SI photoshoots. She added a double-heart emoji to her statement.

The redhead smiled brightly at the camera while taking a selfie. She lifted her other arm up in the air, tilted her face to the side, and showed off her pearly white smile.

Haley wore a light pink rose in her hair. The flower added a whimsical touch to the snap. Her tresses fell softly on her shoulders and back, with a few wisps floating about her face. She stood in front of the sun, and its rays bathed her in a warm glow that seemed to envelop her as she posed.

The 28-year-old went outside to take advantage of the natural beauty outdoors. She stood in a lush green garden with a verdant lawn, a rose bush, trees, and shrubs behind her.

The swimwear clung to her perky bust and put her cleavage on display. The bandeau-style bikini had a scooped neckline that showed off Haley’s smooth décolletage. The top also had thin spaghetti straps that clung to her delicate shoulders.

The pic and caption sparked a frenzy among her followers. Some of them encouraged her to look to the future, while others waxed lyrical about her crazy body.

“Aloha gorgeous Haley!! Ok, ok…I see your flower,” one fan gushed. They also added a flow and yellow heart emoji to their comment.

Another told Haley that they would also miss her old home but were mostly optimistic.

“A swimsuit from @si_swimsuit can always cheer people up! I’m going to miss seeing your house in your stories. But I look forward to your new home,” they wrote.

“You look so happy! You are our sunshine with your gorgeous smile,” an admirer raved.

A fourth Instagram user posted some words of encouragement.

“Hope wherever you move is a place that you can make new even more wonderful memories at…” they attempted to comfort the redhead.

Those who follow Haley may realize that she recently posted a photograph wearing the same swimwear. In that image, she rocked a cowgirl hat with her swimsuit and gave the camera a sultry smile.