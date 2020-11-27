Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Stunning Figure In Nude Bikini During Hawaiian Beach Outing

Even when she’s taking a break from filming her latest project in Hawaii, Alexandra Daddario seems to find her way into the spotlight.

As The Daily Mail reported, the actress took a break from the filming of her HBO series The White Lotus in Hawaii to hit the beaches, with photos showing the star rocking a nude bikini. The report noted that the 34-year-old actress was seen going snorkeling with co-star Steve Zahn on the island of Maui.

The report included a series of photos showing Daddario rocking the revealing bikini, which showed off all of her curves. In one image, the bikini-clad actress wore a large pair of sunglasses as she walked along the edge of the water, with waves crashing near her feet. Another showed her knee-deep in the water as Zahn, clad in blue swim shorts, carried the snorkeling gear.

Daddario has been hard at work on the series, which is about employees and guests at a Hawaiian resort. She has shown off some pictures of her time on the picturesque island, taking to her Instagram feed to show some photos of the sunset. In the caption, Daddario wrote that she was making the most of the little time she had off, and was relaxing as much as possible.

“Still haven’t worn shoes in weeks unless required for work,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I don’t know why I own pants anymore. Or jewelry. I actually saw a pair of jeans in my luggage and wasn’t sure what they were. Decided to put them on, and honestly, why did we ever wear those things in the first place?”

In another shot, she posed with a blue face mask with the setting sun behind her at the beach.

The picture, which showed Daddario wearing a large blue top that was much less revealing than her beige bikini, was a big hit with fans, racking up more than 600,000 likes and plenty of comments complimenting the beautiful setting.

As The Daily Mail noted, there was a lot of work that went into the project even before filming began. The HBO project had been adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol, which included Daddario and her co-stars quarantining for two weeks when they first arrived and wearing face masks and other protective gear between takes. While the star was seen wearing a mask in her Instagram photos, she had none in the images published from her snorkeling trip.