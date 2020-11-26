Maya Jama Flashes A Huge Smile Wearing Crop Top & Knitted Miniskirt

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a colorful number for her most recent post.

Jama stunned in a blue crop top with long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her midriff and featured a crew neck. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted light green knitted miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Jama kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up on what appeared to be a balcony. Jama posed in front of a sunset and a wooden bench with both her hands on her hips. She flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens and showed off her pearly whites. Jama squinted her eyes while pushing one leg forward.

In the next slide, she sported a similar stance. However, she gazed in front with a smirky expression.

In the third and final frame, Jama attached a print screen from her facemask’s brand, MIJ Masks, website, which is scheduled to launch soon. The page showed fans are able to subscribe to the newsletter to receive regular updates.

In the tags, she credited fashion designer Myae for her attire.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 158,000 likes and over 425 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“Ooo I’m so excited for your face masks, especially the under eye patches,” one user wrote.

“Love this maya, gorgeous babe,” another person shared.

“Always looks beautiful this lady el natural,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I need this outfit as well as the masks,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having a huge impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the former Loose Women panelist. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in an oversized brown shirt with long sleeves. Jama teamed the look with sheer black tights and black-and-tan knee-high boots that were made out of leather material. She accessorized with an orange beret, a gold chain necklace, hoop earrings, and stylish sunglasses with bright lenses. Jama sported her long, wavy dark hair down while being photographed down a quiet alley.