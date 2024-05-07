Fans Speculate a Wardrobe Malfunction as Kim Kardashian Clutches onto Gray Cardigan at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian stole the show at the Met Gala, dazzling in a custom silver Maison Margiela Artisanal designed by John Galliano. The gown had a lace train with floral and leaf elements. As per People, keeping with this year's theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' the SKIMS mogul colored her hair ice bleach-blonde to accentuate the silver in her outfit. She kept the rest of her appearance simple with natural waves and sparkly silver eyeshadow. Additionally, she donned a waist-clinching silver corset and paired her off-the-shoulder gown with a basic gray cardigan. Her choice of a cardigan, however, puzzled fans and got them evaluating its purpose in her otherwise gorgeous ensemble.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord

They speculated if the inclusion of the garment was because of a possible 'wardrobe malfunction.' As per The UK Mirror, fans promptly took to social media to express their opinion on the fashion faux pas. One fan wrote, "I'm missing the point of the sweater, someone should fill me in please." Chiming in, another fan added, "Now why is Kim Kardashian wearing that raggedy piled sweater with that nice dress."

#kimkardashian cardigan #metgala mystery solved? I think the left cup of the dress was constructed way too low, which was why she was covering it with the cardigan the entire time she was walking the carpet. pic.twitter.com/mCCYVtxrGP — KGMaine (@KGod1978) May 7, 2024

A third fan theorized, "[Kim Kardashian's] broke her dress in the limo. I put money on that. Every year it's something with Kim. Lol She is [clutching] at the sweater in the middle of her chest. I don't think it was made to be held by her hand the entire night." Reiterating similar speculations, another user added, "Kim Kardashian definitely had an outfit malfunction and threw on a sweater but she still ate!"

so…we can all see Kim Kardashian having to hold that cardigan in place right? especially over her left (?) side? it’s also such a weird addition to the dress i feel like there was a wardrobe malfunction and this was a last minute solution #MetGala — Otter (@otterlia_) May 6, 2024

The Hulu star's corseted tiny waist, however, drew maximum attention as fans pointed out that she looked 'like a doll.' "The waist Omg the waist," one fan tweeted. A second user claimed that the beauty mogul had gone under the knife to maintain her sculpted figure. "The surgeries need to stop, why is her waist un-naturally like that?" "Honestly the corset situation is just irresponsible," a third fan wrote, while another echoed, "Is taking out organs for your dress to fit a new trend or something."

Kim Kardashian is literally struggling to walk and breathe because her waist is smaller than her neck and people are just taking photos of her like we should be proud of her for this what the actual fuck — synthdaddy™ (@robtswthrayguns) May 7, 2024

“Everyone is snatching their waist,” another fan wrote on X, as per The NYTimes. “They said the one rule in the garden of time is no breathing, from Bad Bunny to Kim Kardashian,” chimed another. “Kim Kardashian honestly looks so uncomfortable and like she can barely move or even breathe. Fashion shouldn’t be like that," added a concerned fan.

Kim Kardashian is not doing that sickening corset justice with that tired cardigan. I don’t even want to talk about the hair I have a headache just looking at it #MetGala pic.twitter.com/43CHzt8tqM — taylan (@taylancomart) May 6, 2024

Both men and women wore the corseting during Galliano's much-heralded January Margiela couture show. His mood boards sadly also showed the bruises the lacing had left on the bodies of the models. In keeping with the evening's dress code, Kardashian's version of the corset featured an antique silver brocade and was worn with a sheer silver metal skirt adorned with lace flowers, twigs, and mirror shards.