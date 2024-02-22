Kim Kardashian ‘Eaten Up’ by Models as She ‘Fails to Stand Out’ in Viral Group Selfie

Kim Kardashian's recent photoshoot for her skincare line, SKKN, has sparked diverse reactions from fans, with some opining that she was somewhat eclipsed by the models who joined her. In a group selfie shared by the 43-year-old star on Instagram, she stood in the midst of four models, posing with a peace sign and sporting natural makeup. Kardashian made an effort to include all the models in the frame by slightly bending her legs to appear shorter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez

While many fans showered compliments on Kardashian's appearance, others felt that her beauty was eclipsed by the models' presence. Comments on the post reflected this sentiment, with one fan expressing, "Kim you're pretty but these gorgeous ladies are eating you up," per The U.S. Sun. Another fan singled out one of the models, commenting with a heart emoji, indicating admiration for her. Despite the various reactions, the SKKN photoshoot was dynamic, with Kim and the models making the most of the moment to snap a group selfie. Beyond the SKKN shoot, Kardashian shared glimpses of her figure on Instagram, donning a plunging black bra, matching mini-skirt, and knee-high boots. However, eagle-eyed fans observed a shift in Kardashian's physique, leading to discussions about her apparent weight loss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Some expressed concern, with one user critiquing Kardashian's weight loss, stating, "[Kim's] gotten so thin…yet those boobs are still huge. Her a** is gone though." Others echoed similar sentiments, commenting on Kim's thinner frame and the impact on her famed curves. Regardless of Kardashian's decision to acknowledge or overlook the feedback, her enduring presence in the limelight consistently captivates and generates conversation among her extensive fan base. As the SKKN photoshoot and Kardashian's latest Instagram posts continue to make waves online, fans eagerly await further updates from the reality TV star and business mogul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKKN BY KIM (@skkn)

Very recently one week after North flaunted her Valentine's Day makeup, Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago, made a lively appearance in North's latest TikTok video, showcasing her own playful twist with a yellow face paint. Reported by The US Sun, Chicago embraced the whimsical spirit of the videos by adorning a full face of yellow paint, complemented with white eyeshadow and pink blush. In the TikTok clip, Chicago sported a black wig and matching headband, displaying her moves with enthusiasm while dancing to a popular tune on the app. The caption accompanying the video reads "W Chicago," alongside three yellow heart emojis.

Additional clips feature Chicago lip-syncing to different songs, including "You Don't Own Me" by SAYGRACE, all the while maintaining her yellow face paint. Following the release of Chicago's videos on social media, Kardashian's fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. As reported by Hollywood Life, one user commented, “Aww so innocent, love her," while another fan affectionately referred to her as "little Kim."