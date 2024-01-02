In a recent social media update, Kim Kardashian, the 43-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV star, has inadvertently stirred concerns among her fanbase. Kardashian, known for her influential beauty and skincare line, was promoting her SKKN brand when fans noticed something unusual.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez

Also Read: Internet Finds 'Fake' Kim Kardashian's Interaction With Paris Hilton 'Cringe' at Christmas Eve Party

The post, designed to highlight the "SKNN Superlatives" - a selection of top products from 2023 as voted by her followers, featured what appeared to be an unretouched image of Kardashian. While aiming to flaunt her radiant complexion, Kardashian's latest photo inadvertently shifted focus to a subtle, white mark near her nose, prompting curiosity and worry among her followers. One user, as reported by The US Sun, expressed worry, suggesting that the mark could be an early sign of skin cancer. "I’m wondering why she didn’t blur what looks like the start of a skin cancer on her nose," the concerned fan commented.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

The picture, prompted comments about her appearance as another observer remarked on the size of her nostril, while a third lamented changes in her eyes, attributing them to possible cosmetic procedures. "She had the prettiest eyes back then. I will never get why she got them done (face lift?) and now they’re not only wonky but don’t look like HER anymore," the comment read. While the intent was to celebrate her skincare line, the conversation quickly shifted to speculations about her health and cosmetic choices. As of now, Kardashian has not responded to these fan concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKKN BY KIM (@skkn)

Also Read: North West Wore Dad Kanye West's Iconic Met Gala Jacket for Extravagant Christmas Party

Amidst the festive cheer at Kardashian's Christmas Eve bash, recently online observers cringed at what they perceived as an "awkward" exchange between the reality star and her longtime friend, Paris Hilton. The criticism has lingered, creating a constant stream of commentary post-event per People. During the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, Kardashian and Hilton, friends for decades, engaged in playful antics, riding together on an inflatable flying carpet snow sled. In a moment of shared delight, Kardashian and Hilton captured the spotlight at the Christmas Eve bash, both at the event and across social media. Hilton, adorned in a tiara and a green sequin gown, continued a tradition started in 2018, while Kardashian opted for a vintage Mugler dress with fur accents and silk details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKKN BY KIM (@skkn)

Also Read: Here’s What Ivanka Trump Thinks of Kim Kardashian’s Extravagant Christmas Celebration

Amidst sharing glimpses of the party, Nicky showcased her own stylish ensemble and moments with her husband. Paris, celebrating her recent addition to the family with daughter London Marilyn, expressed excitement about starting new family traditions during their first Christmas as a family of four. Sharing her enthusiasm for festive celebrations and stylish outfits during the holiday season, Nicky expressed, "The holiday season is my favorite time to dress up because I love party dresses. I love the jewel tones, the velvets, the crystals." Anticipating a California Christmas with her family, Nicky shared her children's excitement about visiting Hilton's house for the holidays.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Critics Say Daughter Chicago Stole the Show in New Family Photos: "She Ate Y’all Up"

Kim Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse of 5 Year-Old Daughter Chicago Dancing in Pajamas in TikTok Video