Kim Kardashian has been both lauded and criticized for pioneering today's ideal of physical attractiveness. While the price tag on her beauty care and cosmetics makes it unrealistic for most women, she faced a problem that many women can relate to and confessed in a recent interview. The 42-year-old reality TV actress said she had adult acne, but that she hides it ' really good beneath makeup' so no one notices. She admitted to Refinery29, "Oh, I've gotten full acne, like full bouts of it."

She confessed to the outlet about hiding it "under makeup" as she said, "It's [concealed] really well under makeup. But I've documented it. I think if people saw it they'd be really shocked to know that I had that experience." The Kardashians star also said that her skin has become more sensitive over the years and that she has worked very hard to determine its sensitivity. She admitted, "I'm like, should I stop using oils if I have acne? Then I realized, no, to stop using oil hasn't been helpful. It could be hormonal or a change in supplements. Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods — I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive. It's been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s."

Kim also deals with psoriasis on top of her adult acne. The fight with psoriasis is something that Kardashian has been quite frank about. In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she said, "People don't understand the pressure on me to look perfect. When I gain a pound, it's in the headlines. Imagine what the tabloids would do to me if they saw all these spots?" She wrote in her Poosh post, "When I got pregnant both times, it fully went away. That was amazing, but then it came back again."

Kardashian once revealed her feelings regarding her psoriasis and how it affected her self-perception. She said, "Sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they're flaky. Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons…. Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed. I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am." She currently approaches her diagnosis with more optimism. She said, "If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over…. I hope my story can help anyone else with an autoimmune disease feel confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel."

