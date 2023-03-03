Simone Biles Sports "Mrs. Owens" Jeans on Bachelorette Trip in Belize

Simone Biles is getting ready to tie the knot with her fiancé, NFL safety Jonathan Owens. The couple announced their engagement back in February of 2022 and have been eagerly preparing for their upcoming nuptials. Biles has been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations on social media, including her recent bachelorette party in Belize as per Page Six. During the trip, Biles was spotted wearing a pair of light-wash jeans with the name "Mrs. Owens" emblazoned across the back pockets. The Olympian paired the jeans with a white top and leaned against a palm tree on the beach for a sultry photo op. In another post, Biles can be seen wearing a tulle veil with pearl adornments and "Owens" stitched near the hem.

Biles has been keeping her fans updated on the progress of her wedding planning. She has already picked out her wedding gown from bridalwear label Galia Lahav and shared a photo of herself in a white feathered mini dress last October.

"I already have my dresses, so that's good because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," Biles told People in April of 2022. She also revealed that the couple had secured a venue and a date for their ceremony, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Biles and Owens have been dating since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple hit it off immediately and bonded over their shared experiences as athletes with busy schedules. Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, proposed to Biles in February of 2022 under a gazebo in Houston with a stunning oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band. Biles and Owens have been open about their love for each other on social media, often posting sweet messages and photos of themselves together. In a post on Instagram announcing their engagement, Biles wrote, "I can’t wait to spend forever [and] ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ."

Owens has also been very supportive of Biles, regularly attending her gymnastics competitions and cheering her on from the sidelines. In a previous interview with the Today Show, Biles said of their relationship, "since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we’re with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other it’s almost weird." As Biles and Owens prepare to take their relationship to the next level, their fans are eagerly anticipating their wedding day. With Biles' impeccable taste and attention to detail, it's sure to be a day to remember.

In addition to her wedding preparations, Biles has also been keeping busy with her gymnastics career. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. Despite facing some setbacks in the past, Biles has continued to push herself and inspire others with her incredible talent and determination.