Taylor Swift Slays in an Ice Blue Lacy Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding

While taking a short break from her busy Eras Tour, Taylor Swift continues to dazzle with her fashion choices in her downtime. After her attendance at their wedding rehearsal dinner caused a frenzy of Swifties in New Jersey on Friday, Swift made a stylish comeback for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding.

It was an asymmetrical lace midi dress by Erdem that the 33-year-old actress wore to the Long Beach Island wedding on August 19. In some outdoor photos, the dress appeared almost white due to the sunny lighting, but it was unmistakably light blue to the naked eye. The dress, originally priced at $4,195 at Saks and later marked down to $1,258.50, featured a bustier-style top with exposed boning, a ribbon belt, and a flowing, see-through lace skirt. Taylor Swift looked absolutely ethereal in her attire as a wedding guest, complementing it with sparkling blue heels and her signature red lipstick, as reported by Glamour.

📸| Taylor Swift leaving Jack Antonoff's wedding! pic.twitter.com/cCuddnkLM5 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) August 19, 2023

Taylor Swift, at the age of 33, was just one of the many A-list guests who received invitations to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding, held on a Saturday in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. People magazine reported that the event was graced by the presence of several other prominent celebrities, including Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum. In addition, pictures circulated by the Daily Mail confirmed the attendance of model Cara Delevingne, along with actor Andie MacDowell, who is Margaret Qualley's mother.

Elle reported that the wedding event was notably more subdued compared to the newlyweds' rehearsal dinner, which saw a surge of fans trying to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift. Police had to be dispatched to manage traffic at the wedding venue, the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. For the rehearsal dinner, Swift was attired in Hill House Home's June Nap Top paired with a matching Delphine Nap Skirt, both crafted from black scallop lace.

As reported by Instyle, it seems that the choice of colors in her entire ensemble was a charming tribute to the groom. For devoted Swifties, it's common knowledge that blue holds special significance as it represents her 1989 album, which notably marked her initial collaboration with Jack Antonoff. Taylor Swift prominently featured the color blue, from wearing a blue sweater on the album's cover to incorporating the word "blue" as a recurring lyric in several of its songs. Moreover, during her recent Eras Tour, Taylor further emphasized her connection to 1989 by announcing its re-recording while donning a series of five consecutive blue dresses.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's musical partnership spans a decade, commencing in 2013, when they first collaborated on the track "Sweeter Than Fiction" for the film "One Chance." Since then, Antonoff has taken on the role of producer for Swift's following six studio albums: "1989" (2014), "Reputation" (2017), "Lover" (2019), "Folklore" and "Evermore" (both 2020), and "Midnights" (2022). He also played a key role in the re-recorded versions of her earlier albums, including "Fearless," "Red," and "Speak Now." Their creative synergy has been incredibly successful, earning Antonoff eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for both "1989" and "Folklore," alongside Taylor Swift.

