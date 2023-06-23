Joy Behar Mocks Sara Haines’ for Her Zipper-Front Dress on ‘The View’: "Tried Her Dress on Backward"

The co-hosts of The View really need a summer break. Despite starting off fairly normal, a wild segment on today's show featuring some of their favorite warm-weather products was ultimately disrupted by a one-way water balloon fight. After all, there's a reason why it's the most popular daytime TV talk show.

Joy Behar introduced her summer essentials and then set the tone, per Decider. She read from a cue card as the audience applauded. She guided them through her selections for under $50 before tossing it over her shoulder. Sara Haines was up next, and Behar forgot to introduce her, so Haines jumped in. "What she means to say is, 'Now it's your turn, Sara!'"

Behar followed directions, but she couldn't help but add a little bit of sarcasm. "And now I throw the baton over to Ms. Sara Haines, who tried her dress on backward this morning," she said, referring to Haines' dress with a zipper-front. "It happens, it's an occupational hazard," Haines responded, taking the jab in stride before turning to her own collection of goods, which included rubber-based reusable water balloons.

Before taking one to try it out for herself, Haines stated, "All you have to do is fill them and seal them." Haines dipped her hand into a bowl of already-inflated balloons and said, "They're really awesome," but Whoopi Goldberg knew what was going to happen.

"She tried her dress on backwards the morning." Joy Behar poked fun at Sara Haines' zipper-front outfit on #TheView: https://t.co/Jl0C0KTtwh pic.twitter.com/dS03Bn96Or — Decider (@decider) June 22, 2023

Goldberg scowled and pointed at Haines, telling her, "Don't even think about it," but Haines had another person in mind. Haines turned to face producer Brian Teta, who was watching the proceedings from offstage with a coffee in hand. She took aim and missed him at first, but after a few more attempts, she finally hit him with one of the balloons.

After reaching her mark, Haines flung her arms up in triumph and exclaimed, "Ooooh!" as the audience applauded and chanted for her. Fortunately, Teta handled it like a pro, cheerfully nodding his head as the balloon showered him in the chest, and smiled.

#TheView once again brought chaos on Thursday – this time, in the form of a surprise water balloon attack from one of the hosts. https://t.co/WjNnAarxkf — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 22, 2023

When the segment came to a close, it seemed a little brawl had broken out when what appeared to be the same balloon was thrown back, this time toward Whoopi.

In an earlier incident from June, Joy Behar yelled at her co-host Sara Haines and told her to "shut up" after a conversation about whether or not men and women can actually just be friends, per Decider. "I feel like I have a platonic relationship with Brian, our executive producer," said Behar, referring to Teta. Haines agreed, adding, "I do, too." That's when Behar funnily snaped and quipped, "Shut up. He's mine."

“Shut up! He’s mine!” Joy Behar was ready to fight her fellow co-hosts for the affections of #TheView executive producer Brian Teta during a conversation about platonic relationships: https://t.co/4Rr9dCDQTS pic.twitter.com/Q6zvFvIliw — Decider (@decider) June 5, 2023

