Social Media Torches Lara Trump for Making ‘Immensely Stupid’ Claims About RNC’s Election Lawsuit

Lara Trump received backlash on social media for backing a Republican lawsuit that might deny many voters the right to vote, HuffPost reported. The Republican National Committee's co-chair and Donald Trump's daughter-in-law told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, “You cannot have ballots counted, Maria, after elections are over.” She added, "Right now, that is one of the many lawsuits we have out across this country to ensure that just that happens, that we have a free, fair, and transparent election.”

I can’t keep up with the stupidity. https://t.co/oOcCnaheG6 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) May 5, 2024

The RNC, along with the Trump Campaign and the Nevada Republican Party, are suing the Nevada Secretary of State for permitting mail-in votes to be tallied up to four days after the election, as per The Daily Beast. Democrats enacted the four-day provision in 2021. But for votes to be deemed legitimate, they must be postmarked by the end of Election Day. The campaign's goal is to void mail-in votes that don't get counted by election day.

The most surprising thing is she’s pretending that she understands how counting works… https://t.co/1zt3Hw48pE — Caroline (@caroLHO79) May 5, 2024

Lara came under fire on social media by critics, who slammed her for her lack of knowledge of the electoral process. "These are immensely stupid people. If the Military and Veterans Service Organizations are doing their jobs they will sue Trump and the RNC for disenfranchising military voters who vote by absentee ballot from overseas and across the country...by law," a user slammed, explaining the significance of the process.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Echoing similar concerns, another user added, "This is why every military person and their family stationed overseas should leave the party. Their mail ballots, postmarked before or on Election Day but not arriving until days after, would be thrown out if it was up to Republicans." Meanwhile, a user took a shot at Lara and remarked, "What amazes me is how confident she is in her incompetence and stupidity."

Bartiromo: I see that the RNC is filing a lawsuit in a battleground state to stop counting ballots past election day.



Lara Trump: Yeah. Well, that's exactly right. You cannot have ballots counted after elections are over. pic.twitter.com/P1FENwGt0l — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2024

Chiming in, another user asserted, "This entire segment is a mess. Here is what you need to know. Republicans are in court trying to make it harder to vote and easier to cheat." Another user slammed, "Boy is she in for a rude awakening in PA. They can’t even START counting mail-in ballots til Election Day." Frustrated, a user tweeted, "The election isn't over until every vote is counted. If it takes a few days then so be it. You can't just throw out ballots because they weren't counted in time."

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

RNC Chair Michael Whatley asserted in an interview with The Associated Press that the deadline 'violates US federal law and undermines election integrity.' In 2020, Donald infamously demanded that states “STOP THE COUNT!” as election officials worked for days to count the unprecedented number of absentee ballots in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced millions of Americans to vote by mail.