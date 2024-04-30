Anti-Trump GOP Group Roasts Pro-Trump Republicans in Mock PSA: ‘Partisan Derangement Syndrome’

Through a new hilarious ad, an anti-Donald Trump Republican group has taken aim at high-profile Republican leaders for their unwavering support of the former president despite publicly voicing concerns about his actions and character. Republican Voters Against Trump's ad film is an update of their 2022 ad, which is reminiscent of the vintage ASPCA commercials with singer Sarah McLachlan.

However, rather than pushing viewers to help preserve animals, the spokesman in this ad warns of well-known Trump supporters in the Republican leadership who RVAT claims are suffering from “partisan derangement syndrome.”

The commercial opens with visuals of former Attorney General Bill Barr, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) over a dramatic musical score, per HuffPost.

A narrator then states, “Every day, prominent Republicans across the country tell us that Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.” The ad moves onto soundbites from Barr, McConnell, and Sununu, all of whom claim that Trump is to blame for the Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021.

This ad isn't funny per se. More a stomach churning parody as we watch Republican "leaders" say they'll vote for Trump even though he tried to overturn an election. Partisan Derangement Syndrome robs you of whatever moral instincts you once had.

The narrator laments, “But sadly, these same Republicans say they will vote for him again,” as sound bites play of the three politicians indicating their intention to support Trump in November. “These Republicans are suffering from ‘partisan derangement syndrome,’” the narrator asserts, later adding, “At this point in the ad, I would tell you to call this number so you can help these deranged partisan Republicans, but sadly they're too far gone.”

Beware these people and ask for psych help if you find yourself thinking you're a patriot for supporting Donald Trump.

Republican Voters Against Trump has been gathering testimonies from Republican voters who are publicly opposing the former president and has been airing advertisements with regular GOP voters stating they are unable to support the candidate, per The Hill.

The organization unveiled a different six-figure advertisement just last week, claiming that Trump's four felony charges would make it impossible for him to even be hired by a neighborhood mall.

In this year's presidential contest, Trump and President Joe Biden will face off again in 2020 after each candidate secured the delegates required to win their respective party's candidacy. The contest is close; according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling averages, Trump leads Biden by fewer than 0.5 percentage points.

However, an internal Republican divide has damaged Trump's chances going into November. While many Trump critics might move to the Democrat side, there are still many high-profile GOP leaders who continue to criticize him and also back him.

“Given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country, and in my mind … I will vote the Republican ticket,” said Barr, while also adding that Trump “may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide.”

Sununu also continued warring with Trump in the months before Super Tuesday, when he backed Nikki Haley but changed tunes after she dropped out. “I’m going to support the ticket. I’m going to support Donald Trump, but my focus is definitely going to be here in the state,” he said in March.