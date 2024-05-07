Here is the Reason Behind Rihanna's Unexpected No-Show at the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala's red carpet was missing one of its biggest stars this year: Rihanna. Fans anxiously awaited the arrival of the fashion icon, known for her showstopping Met Gala looks over the years. However, the singer had to skip the prestigious event at the last minute due to being sick. While missing Rihanna's latest Met Gala fashion statement is disappointing, her health comes first, especially as a new mom juggling her career and family.

According to reports, Rihanna came down with the flu and was too sick to attend the 2024 Met Gala with its "The Garden of Time" theme. Her representative confirmed to E! News that the 36-year-old had to back out because of her ill health. Throughout the red carpet broadcast, co-hosts teased that Rihanna's arrival was imminent, building anticipation for her take on the botanical-inspired dress code.

RiRi had previewed her plan to rep her own brands at this year's Met Gala. In an interview with British Vogue, she stated, "I'm gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage." However, she also made it clear her daring, skin-baring days were behind her as a mother, saying, "I've done so much s**t in my life. I've had my nipples out, my panties out. But now...there are things I feel like I would never do."

While the world missed out on Rihanna's 2024 Met Gala look, her fashionable spirit was still felt. She recently showed off a new bubblegum pink hairstyle while supporting partner A$AP Rocky's Puma collab in Miami over the weekend. The SavageXFenty founder also teased an upcoming nude collection on Instagram, modeling one of the pieces. The mom-of-two had previously noted her simpler sartorial approach now, saying, "I'm a mom. I don't got time for a lot of s**t," as per Y! Entertainment. For last year's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" Met Gala, Rihanna lived up to the theme in a white Valentino Haute Couture dress adorned with an exquisite floral-embroidered cape.

Fans held out hope Rihanna would make one of her signature fashionably late arrivals on the red carpet. In 2021, she was the final celebrity to grace the Met steps, turning heads in an oversized black Balenciaga coat dress. Her epic 2015 ensemble from Guo Pei featured a 55-pound, fur-trimmed yellow cape that instantly became one of the most talked-about Met Gala looks of all time, as per Business Insider.

Even as Rihanna has evolved into mother mode, she remains dedicated to serving fierce fashion moments. The singer has spoken adoringly about life with sons RZA and Riot, revealing the sweet way her eldest has bonded with the baby. "He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," she shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him," as per Ok! Magazine.