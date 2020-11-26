Charly Jordan Flaunts Round Booty In A Thong While Showing Off Her New Neon Light Sign

The decor red "beauty is pain" in a loopy cursive font.

Charly Jordan’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The model dazzled her 3.8 million followers as she showed off her new room decor while going scantily clad in a skimpy set of lingerie.

The 21-year-old shared a total of four slides from the photo op that was staged in her bedroom. She posed on top of her bed, which was covered with a fuzzy black comforter and two matching pillows. On the wall above it was a neon light sign that read “beauty is pain” in a loopy cursive font, which she noted in the caption was from the brand Elitist. It was the only source of light in the room and illuminated it with a vibrant red glow that gave the snaps an artsy vibe.

While the TikTok star’s new wall art was certainly worth a look, Charly herself seemed to be the focus of many of her fans. The beauty stripped down to her lingerie as she worked the camera, likely sending more than a few pulses racing. She wore a tiny white bralette with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms, while its thin band helped to accentuate her slender frame. It also had triangle cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob.

Charly also rocked a minuscule black thong that left little to the imagination. The undergarment provided hardly any coverage to her curvy backside, leaving her round booty exposed nearly in its entirety. It also showed off a peek at the model’s hips and sculpted thighs, while its thin waistband drew eyes toward her taut stomach and tiny waist.

Charly also later bundled up in a cozy hoodie with a large skull printed on the back. It appeared extremely oversized on the star, though she bunched it up around her hips to ensure that her pert derriere could still be seen.

The bootylicious snaps were met with nothing but love from Charly’s fans, racking up more than 198,000 likes and 482 comments after just six hours of going live.

“You are so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“A magnificent beauty,” praised another fan.

“I adore you,” a third follower remarked.

“You are unreal,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Charly recently flaunted her enviable buns in another post earlier this month. That time, she wore a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms and a chunky knit sweater while romping around the shore of a beautiful beach. The look proved to be another hit, amassing more than 512,000 likes and 1,416 comments to date.