Laura Marie Rocks Black Leather Jacket & Matching Panties

Laura Marie wowed her fans over the weekend when she took to her Instagram account to share yet another jaw-dropping post. In the pic, the brunette bombshell was scantily clad as she got sexy and festive for the holidays.

In the sultry snap, Laura went for a barely there look that was sure to have her over 1.4 million followers drooling. The model stunned in a warm and cozy look, which she mixed with some steamy lingerie.

Laura opted for a dark hooded sweatshirt in the photo. The garment appeared to be made from thick material and was covered by an edgy black leather jacket. The garment fit over her torso perfectly as she placed her hands in her pockets and pulled her top up to show off her flat tummy and killer abs.

She brought some sex appeal to the style by wearing no pants. Instead, she flaunted her matching black panties. The underwear rested high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as it accentuated her long lean legs. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings and a bellybutton ring.

Laura’s long, dark hair was parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the model admitted to loving the cooler weather. She also asked her fans if they, like her, had already put up their Christmas tree.

Laura’s followers appeared to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 11,000 likes in just under 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” one follower stated.

“Always so beautiful,” another gushed.

“You are so gorgeous,” a third user wrote.

“The most beautiful present under the tree,” a fourth person commented.

Laura doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her incredible curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits whether she’s in the comfort of her own home, at the beach, or out for a night on the town.

