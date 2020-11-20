Debbie Gibson, 50, Slays In Barely There Black Shorts For Fun Karaoke Session

Debbie Gibson, 50, opted for a skimpy look in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday morning. The singer slayed as she belted out her 1990 hit, “Stand Your Ground.”

Debbie — who shot to fame in the 1980s with songs such as “Lost in Your Eyes” and “Only in My Dreams” — opted for a fun-filled karaoke session from the comfort of her own home.

In the clip, the singer wore a baggy black t-shirt with white lettering and stripes on the sleeves. The garment was semi-sheer and revealed her dark bra underneath.

However, she also showed plenty of skin in a pair of barely there black shorts that clung tightly to her curvaceous hips and exposed her muscular thighs in the process.

She accessorized the look with a bright pop of color, rocking a bold pink beanie on her head. She also sported some matching pink sneakers on her feet. She completed the style with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

In the post, Debbie is seen sitting on the back of a red couch as she held a microphone in her hand and shimmied her body while encouraging her fans to stand their own ground during these trying times.

Debbie belted out the lyrics to the hit inside a room that was dedicated to her music career. Her awards and accolades could be seen displayed on shelves and hung on the walls. The room also included instruments such as a piano and a guitar.

The singer danced around the room while playing to the camera to create a concert-like experience for her viewers. After she sang the last note, she celebrated the end of the show by raising the microphone above her and spinning it around.

In the caption of the post, Debbie revealed that she performed the song on social media in honor of the 30th anniversary of her album, Anything Is Possible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that hung over both of her shoulders. Her bangs also fell over her forehead.

Debbie’s 154,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The video was watched more than 2,800 times within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also left nearly 70 comments during that time.

“An EPIC virtual performance!!! I’m def dancing, singing, and feelin the #eternallyelectric energy on this beautiful day with you and the Debheads celebrating #AIP30!!!! Happy Anniversary to your album that inspires, empowers, and connects us all for 30+ years!!!” one follower stated.

“This will be in my head all day,” another declared.

“This is amazing! Love love love this song!” a third comment read.

“What a nice surprise to wake up to and a great song to head into the weekend with. Happy anniversary AIP,” a fourth user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Debbie recently stunned fans when she posed in some black yoga shorts and a sheer t-shirt.