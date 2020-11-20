Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Ditching Uncomfortable Sequin Skirt

The pregnant 'This Is Us' star faked fans out with new photos.

Mandy Moore showed off her baby bump after she faked fans out with a photoshoot.

The This Is Us star, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she revealed all was not as it seemed for her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the first two snaps, Mandy was pictured posing in a dark purple turtleneck and a glittering, formfitting pencil skirt loaded with oversized sequins. The actress paired the look with dark boots and wore her hair in a high ponytail as she posed in a serene, outdoor setting on a gorgeous sunny day.

The third pic showed Mandy wearing the same hairstyle and turtleneck, but instead of the tight skirt, she wore comfortable joggers while posing indoors in front of a full-length mirror. The actress had her sweater hiked up to display her adorable bare bump in the too-cute snap.

In the caption to her post, the star referenced the purple outfit palette seen in the first two pics ahead of her appearance on Clarkson’s talk show. Mandy noted that the weather was getting cooler and that it was time to pull out the turtlenecks.

But then she told fans to look further to see what she actually wore on the “bottom” of her outfit – aka the joggers. The “Candy” singer noted that she was all about being comfortable and that this was one of the perks of doing a talk show appearance from her home instead of in the studio.

In the comments section, some of Mandy’s famous friends reacted to her quick-change act.

“Keeping it [real],” wrote This Is Us star Susan Kelechi-Watson.

“Oh yah!” Mandy replied to her TV daughter-in-law. “Take the pic in the skirt and then hop right back in the sweats!!”

Other followers said they were “obsessed” with Mandy’s too-cute baby belly and how adorable she looks while pregnant.

“You look fantastic!! Purple and pregnancy look good on you,” one fan wrote.

“You have the most beautiful little bump!! I was delighted when I heard your news, it’s clear that you’ll make a wonderful mother,” another added.

“WERKING that baby belly,” a third follower chimed in.

And others told Mandy they loved her stylish sequin garment — even if it didn’t stay on her body very long.

“That skirt is all of the mermaid amazingness,” one commenter wrote.

In September, Mandy announced her pregnancy to her fans via a sweet social media post. The This Is Us actress is due with a baby boy, her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, in early 2021.