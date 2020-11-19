Victoria Beckham Poses In Her Perfect Pantry And All Anyone Can See Is The Background

The fashion designer's perfectly organized shelves stole the spotlight in her recent Instagram photo.

Victoria Beckham struck a pose in her pantry.

The former Spice Girl, 46, shared a new pic to Instagram as she took a coffee break in an unusual place. In the photo, Victoria sat on a bench in her walk-in pantry as she drank from a large white mug with the letter “V” on it.

The fashion designer was dressed in casual jeans and a navy pullover as she seemingly hid away from the hustle and bustle of her busy house.

Large shelves holding bags of pasta, canned goods, ketchup, jam bottles, and more were lined up in the background. All the labels on the products were faced forward in the perfectly organized pantry.

In the caption, Victoria joked that she was hanging out in her “office,” and she included the work from home hashtag at the end of her post.

In the comments section, some of Victoria’s 28.8 million social media followers posted reactions to the shot, with many of them zeroing in on the totally tidy storage area in the background.

“You know that everyone is just zooming in at your cupboard?” one fan wrote to the stylish star.

When another commenter asked Victoria if her family was “stockpiling” dry goods, a second fan came to her defense.

“She’s got 4 kids….. 2 teenage boys…. my understanding of boys is that you can’t feed them enough as they have hollow legs!!” the commenter wrote.

Other fans speculated that Victoria’s husband of 21 years could be behind the perfectly lined up shelf order.

“Everything is lined up with the labels facing forward, definitely David and his OCD had a hand in that,” one observer noted.

“This pantry gives me life!!” another added. “I wonder if DB turned all the jams jars label facing!”

It’s actually not too far-fetched to think that David is in charge of the cupboard organization at the Beckham house. The former soccer pro has been vocal about his need to have everything in order, even in hotel rooms.

“I’ve got this obsessive-compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs,” he once said in a TV interview, per The Independent. “I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere.”

David also revealed that he rearranges everything in hotel rooms until it is “perfect.” He added that Victoria jokingly calls him a “weirdo” for his condition.