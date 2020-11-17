Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot In A Barely There Neon Bikini: ‘Fly Away With Me’

Sierra Skye added another scorching shot to her Instagram when she rocked a vibrant bikini. The model added the photo to her feed on November 17, and her 4.1 million fans have been loving the skin-baring display.

The photo captured Sierra with her backside facing the camera. She stood at the end of a long hallway with a streak of sunlight visible in the distance. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Mudra in Tulum, where several of her recent photos have been snapped. Sierra grabbed the bottom of her booty with one hand, popping it out toward the lens to give her audience an up-close and personal view. She turned her head to the side, averting her gaze toward the ground.

Sierra opted for a bright yellow bikini that popped against her allover glow. The top of the suit had a set of mid-size straps that were tight on her muscular shoulders and arms. Another small piece of fabric stretched tightly over the middle of her back, allowing Sierra to show off plenty of skin — something that her fans didn’t seem to mind.

The suit’s bottom was equally as racy, hugging Sierra’s curves in all the right places. Its straps were worn tightly on her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass curves. Only a tiny piece of fabric covered Sierra’s backside, and the rest tucked in the middle of her derriere, leaving it exposed in its entirety. The model included a few accessories to her beachside attire, including a silver chain bracelet and a ring to match.

Sierra added another pop of color, wearing a bold pink polish on her nails. The model styled her long, blond locks down and curled. She wore a few butterflies throughout the body, providing another element of glam to the look.

In the post’s caption, she directed her audience to the link in her bio, where she had more content from her trip posted. Fans have been thrilled with the update, and it’s already earned more than 33,000 likes and 250-plus comments.

“Beautiful Daughter, Gorgeous Woman,” one follower exclaimed, adding a few red hearts and flames.

“Wow. This woman is just perfect, get better and better every day,” a second social media user wrote.

“Miss beautiful and gorgeous and what a butt,” another wrote with a single smiley face emoji.

“Sweet, you be smoking hot,” a fourth complimented.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Sierra showed off her rock-hard body in a sheer lace teddy and matching stockings. That post also earned a ton of attention from her followers.