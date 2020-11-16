‘I’m A Celebrity’ Viewers Shocked After Finding Out Jessica Plummer Was In Neon Jungle

On Sunday night, the premiere of the 20th season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! aired on ITV across the U.K. Normally the show takes place in a jungle located in Australia. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this season will be filmed in a Castle in Wales instead. The show kept presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as hosts.

10 celebrities were introduced to viewers during the first episode and one of them was singer and actress Jessica Plummer. As previously reported by The Independent, she introduced herself as a former member of British girl group Neon Jungle, a name that sounded familiar to the public.

For some, many were very aware of who the 28-year-old was. However, others had forgotten about the girl group that helped her rise to fame.

“Wait, Jessica was in Neon Jungle?!? She gets my vote just for giving us the massive BOP “Braveheart” #imaceleb,” one user tweeted.

“Jessica Plummer was in neon jungle WHATTTT i used to love them,” another person shared on Twitter.

“Wait what? The girl from EastEnders was in Neon Jungle? HOW DID I MISS THAT,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“THE GIRL FROM EASTENDERS WAS IN NEON JUNGLE???? SINCE WHEN??? HOW DID I NEVER NOTICE?” a fourth viewer tweeted.

Pop band Neon Jungle, who was made up of Plummer, Shereen Cutkelvin, Amira McCarthy, and Asami Zdrenka, formed and debuted on the music scene in 2013 after the release of their debut single, “Trouble.”

Their follow-up single, “Braveheart,” remains their biggest hit to date and peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. The album title track, “Welcome to the Jungle,” became their second Top 10 single.

Neon Jungle was short-lived and announced their split in 2015. According to The Official Charts, their studio album debuted at No. 8 while all four of their singles made the top 20.

On Twitter, Plummer and Neon Jungle became a trending topic after the episode aired. The group’s song “Braveheart” re-entered the iTunes singles chart and is currently sitting at No. 131, six years after its original release.

Since her singing days, Plummer has continued to stay in the spotlight and is currently an actress. In 2019, she made her first appearance on the hugely-popular British soap opera Eastenders, playing the main role of Chantelle Atkins.

Earlier this year, the “Can’t Stop the Love” songstress was killed by her husband, Gray Atkins, in the show. Plummer’s storyline was heavily associated with domestic violence, per Metro.