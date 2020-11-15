Scarlett Bordeaux Slays As Sexy Harley Quinn: ‘More Than You Can Handle’

WWE NXT superstar Scarlett Bordeaux shared a sexy shot of herself posing as DC Comics villain Harley Quinn alongside Danni Ellexo dressed up as Poison Ivy and Shotzi Blackheart as The Joker.

Scarlett wore a sparkly blue and red color block leotard with a deep v-neck, which put her ample cleavage on display. She accessorized with a black and silver studded belt that rode low on her hips, emphasizing her flat tummy, slender waist, and curvy bottom. She finished off the villainous outfit with nude fishnet stockings, fingerless black gloves, and a gold choker wrapped around her neck. A bat held behind her head completed the look and revealed the wrestler’s toned biceps.

Scarlett had her long blond hair in low pigtails from an angled since part. The bottoms of one side of her loose curls were painted blue while the other side featured red coloring, and her hair ties matched. The lengths hung to her waist.

Danni stood in the middle, and her voluptuous cleavage was on full display in a tiny dark emerald bra top made of faux ivy. She wore matching high-waisted bottoms and finished off the outfit with long opera-style emerald gloves. Her red hair hung in loose waves over her shoulders from a side part.

Shotzi looked positively crazy as the Joker with a metallic purple one-piece that featured half skirt lined in neon green covering her backside. An orange collar drew attention to the deep neckline that showcased her large bosom. A matching bowtie, black fishnets, and long wavy green hair finished off the costume. She held onto a tire iron in one purple gloved hand, resting it on her shoulder.

Scarlett tagged Orlando photographer ILLITE FOTOS with the photo credit. The wrestler’s Instagram followers loved her look, with more than 12,185 hitting the “like” button. Over 100 fans also took the time to leave a positive comment, and many included the flame emoji to complete their comments.

“This is awesome! You three look great in this. Fabulous. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” enthused one follower who included a purple devil and heart emoji.

“Omg, you all are so stunning!! The costumes look so hot! Well, I think I can manage you bunch of beauty,” a second fan gushed, adding a wall of flames and devils.

“You want to put a bet on that? After all, I’m Batman,” teased a third devotee who added devils.

“Batman would hate his job but also like it very much. This is a great Gotham City, and Scarlett, you look amazing as Harley Quinn,” a fourth Instagram user declared.