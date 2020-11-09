Alec Baldwin Happily Says Goodbye To His ‘SNL’ Job As Donald Trump: ‘It’s Been Fun’

The actor says he's 'overjoyed' to lose his role on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Alec Baldwin is happy to be done portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The 62-year-old actor shared a photo to social media as he seemingly said goodbye to his long-running role on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was officially projected as the winner of the 2020 election.

In the black and white pic, Baldwin was dressed in a suit and tie and made up to look like the 45th U.S. President as he stood in the hallway at Studio 8H, the show’s Rockefeller Center taping location in New York City.

In the snap, Baldwin posed with his mouth gaped open as he held up a sign that said “You’re welcome.” In the caption to the post, he noted it’s been a “fun” ride for him on the long-running Saturday night series.

In the comments section, some viewers said Baldwin shouldn’t be signing off so fast, as Trump will remain in office until January 20.

“[You’re] not done yet..,you need to stay on the job until 1/21/21,” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh I’m sure you’ll be around for a bit longer. Unfortunately, there’s more drama to play out,” another fan wrote.

Other viewers thanked Baldwin for his “service” over the past few years on SNL. Some said the actor’s portrayal of Trump helped get them through his presidency.

Ahead of the live SNL broadcast, Baldwin took to Twitter to tease that it could be his last appearance as Trump.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

“It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do,” he added.

Baldwin has been portraying Trump on SNL since 2016 and has appeared in nearly every episode of the show since. But despite his successful run on the comedy series, the actor has always been vocal about how much he hated playing the role.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin said he was in “agony” every time he had to impersonate Trump, whom he felt was incompetent to run the country.

Trump later fired back on Twitter to say it was agonizing to watch Baldwin play him and suggested a previous star was much better at it.

“Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier, and a far greater talent!” he wrote.

In addition to Baldwin and Hammond, Trump has been portrayed on Saturday Night Live by Phil Hartman, Jason Sudeikis, and Taran Killam.