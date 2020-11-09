Suzy Cortez Goes Braless Underneath An Open Robe While Posing On A Private Jet

Suzy Cortez proved that she can look smoking hot anywhere — even when she’s 30,000 feet off the ground. The model’s latest photo was shared to her Instagram feed on November 9, and it’s earned a ton of attention from her 2.4 million fans.

The image captured Suzy on board a private jet. She sat on a cream-colored chair with leather fabric and gold accessories. There was a row of small windows at her side, allowing a little bit of sunshine to fill the space. Suzy put one hand on the armrest and held a Champagne glass in the opposite. She looked totally relaxed on the seat, twisting her figure and using one leg to cover most of her opposite. Suzy averted her gaze to her side and had her lips slightly parted.

The Brazilian model opted for a sexy pink robe that was constructed of silk fabric, giving it a luxurious feel. It had long sleeves that were fitted on her slender arms, and they cut off near her wrists. The shoulders looked to be padded, adding another glamorous touch to the sexy ensemble. Suzy wore the front of the garment open and went braless underneath, blacking out her chest but still teasing a peek of her toned abs.

She wore one of its straps over her midsection, drawing further attention to her fit frame. Like the top, the bottom was open, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. The fabric from the robe trailed down the front of the seat, exposing her shapely thighs in their entirety. The scanty look also showed a glimpse of her pert derriere.

The model completed her ensemble with a pair of nude heels. She added a pearl bracelet to her wrist and wore a diamond necklace on her collar, providing her outfit with more than enough bling. She also added a bright white nail polish that enhanced her allover glow.

Suzy’s fans have been loving the hot new update so far. Within a matter of hours, it’s already garnered over 21,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Some social media users asked Suzy where she was heading while most other fans raved over her fit figure.

“Looking good love. your photos are simply amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Very beautiful legs,” another social media user pointed out.

“What a spectacular photo, worth millions of dollars, these are really beautiful, the best photo of all the times,” a third chimed in with a few flames.

“Very Very beautiful Suzy so sexy,” one more wrote.