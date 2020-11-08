’90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg Slays In Lacy Nude Lingerie

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday night. The brunette bombshell left little to the imagination as she enticed her followers while wearing a skimpy lingerie piece.

Deavan — who is best known for starring on the 90 Day spin-off series, The Other Way — looked smoking hot as she opted for a nude lace teddy. The garment clung to her midsection tightly to flaunt her petite waistline. It also featured a deep neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The underwear was cut high over her curvy hips and accentuated her round booty. Her muscular thighs and toned arms and shoulders were also highlighted in the pic. In addition, Deavan opted to flaunt many of her tattoos — one of which on her arm depicted Johnny Depp’s character from Tim Burton’s cult classic film, Edward Scissorhands.

Deavan stood in her bedroom for the snap. She bent at the waist and arched her back slightly as she pushed her hip out. She had one arm resting in front of her while her other hand came up to place a finger to her lips. She tilted her head and wore a seductive expression on her face while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, her bed and a nightstand with a lamp placed on top of it were visible. In the caption of the post, Deavan revealed that it was her birthday month, and gushed over how much she liked the picture of herself going scantily clad.

She wore her long, dark hair styled in thick full strands. The locks fell over both of her shoulders and down her back in loose pieces that reached her waistline.

Deavan’s 474,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first ten hours after it went live on the platform. However, her fans were not able to leave any remarks about the pic as commenting was disabled on the snap.

The reality star has been the subject of controversy and criticism online since she decided to share her life on television. She’s been attacked by haters for her parenting choices, her looks, and of course, her relationship with Jihoon Lee.

Deavan and Jihoon share one child together, a son who was born while Deavan lived in the United States and he was in Korea. She later moved across the world to be with Jihoon. However, they have since called it quits.