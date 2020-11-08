Ana Paula Saenz Slays In A Neon Bikini At The Beach: ‘Love My Life’

Ana Paula Saenz brought some heat to her Instagram account on Saturday, November 7, with a new update from her recent beach trip. In the sizzling photo, the Mexican model rocked a scanty two-piece swimsuit as she soaked up some sun.

In the update, Ana wore a neon-colored two-piece swimsuit. The minuscule sports-style top hardly contained her buxom curves. The scoop neckline sat low on her chest and showcased a nice view of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the garment pushed her breasts up — exposing more cleavage. The cut-out along the base displayed a glimpse of her toned midriff. Notably, the base was lined with small grommets.

The matching bikini bottoms that she sported were just as scanty. The garment boasted a low-cut waistline, which highlighted her taut stomach. Viewers also paid ample attention to her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The color of the bathing suit beautifully complemented her flawlessly tanned skin. Like the top, the piece also had grommets along its waistband.

The saucy snapshot showed Ana standing on the fine, white sand in her sexy bathing suit. According to the geotag, she was at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

The internet personality posed sideways with her legs parted. One of her knees were slightly bent as she did a tip-toe. She placed her right hand on the upper part of her thigh, while her other hand was raised, holding several strands of hair away from her face. The babe gazed into the distance as the photographer took the shot.

The clear blue water, the nearby island, and the sky, and the sunset could be seen in the background.

For the occasion, Ana had her brunette locks styled straight. She kept her jewelry minimal and only wore a gold bangle with her beach day look.

Ana paired the picture with a short caption. She wrote about how she felt about her “life” in general.

The new share garnered more than 38,800 likes and upward of 320 comments in less than a day, proving to be a hit with her avid admirers. Many of her fans left praise for her killer figure in the comments section. Countless others were short on words and opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Life is amazing with you in it. I am in awe of your beauty. You are the only model that I have been constantly stalking for years. Not in a bad way, though. I am just supporting your content,” a fan wrote.

“What a beautiful body! I don’t even mind the stunning view of the ocean,” gushed another admirer.