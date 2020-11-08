MTV Star Angela Babicz Flaunts Pert Derrière In Thong Monokini: ‘Whole Life Is Beautiful’

MTV star Angela Babicz proclaimed that her whole life is beautiful in a sexy new Instagram post from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is one of several she’s shared recently from her tropical vacation. The TV personality’s followers appeared to adore the lovely scene.

In the photo, Angela stood on a sandy beach with deep footprints leading to and from the sea. The scene sat next to rocks and a craggy cliff facing the stunning blue, sparkly ocean, which met the cerulean sky with wispy white clouds in a haze on the horizon. Gentle waves rolled into the beach, and a small boat with several passengers appeared on the far right of the shot, pointing out of the frame. The picture captured Angela in midstep, and she had her arms held up in a “V.” Angela’s long brunette hair tumbled down her back in soft waves.

Angela wore a purple, blue, and white swirled monokini with a thong-style back that showcased her enviable hourglass figure and highlighted her pert derrière and shapely legs. The swimsuit had a tank-style top connected to the bottoms on the side, leaving a bit circle, revealing plenty of skin at her lower back.

Angela’s fans showed her plenty of love on the post, with more than 9,800 Instagram users hitting the “like” button and dozens taking the time to leave an uplifting comment. Several chose to include the flame emoji to complete their comments.

“What a fabulous view! Amazing. You have a beautiful picture of you,” enthused one follower who included red heart-eye emoji.

“You are so sexy. You’re serving up the fire looks per usual. How TF did you get this flawless body, baby girl? You look incredible,” a second fan noted, adding various flames, roses, sun, and waves.

“Oh my goodness, Angela, you are the prettiest girl in the whole world. The view is perfect, too,” joked a third Instagram user, who chose the flame, red heart, rose, and peach to complete the comment.

“You are right, but life is not as beautiful as you, Angela. I will be there next month, and I can’t wait,” a fourth devotee replied, adding a peach, blushing smiley, and multiple flames.

