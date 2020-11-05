Stephanie Sanzo Impresses Instagram Followers With Insanely Chiseled Body In New Videos

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, November 5, to post a new video set in which she flaunted her insanely chiseled body while completing an upper body workout.

The model stunned in an outfit that consisted of a sports bra and spandex shorts. The light-purple top featured thick straps across the shoulders and a scooped neckline. It also included an extra strip of fabric around the abdomen made from a textured material. The top contoured perfectly to Stephanie’s upper half while leaving plenty of skin exposed along her muscular shoulders, arms, and back. A gap between the two pieces of clothing showed off a strip of her toned tummy.

Stephanie paired the bra with gray shorts that featured a matching light-purple waistband with the name of the athletic apparel brand, Gymshark, written in large white lettering around the circumference. The shorts extended midway down the fitness trainer’s thighs, leaving the rest of her bulky legs exposed. They also hugged the curves along her backside and hips.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her long, blond tresses in a bun that sat on top of her head and added a gold hairpiece for an extra flourish.

The workout took place in a gym setting where Stephanie made use of a variety of weight-lifting equipment. She demonstrated moves on an incline bench with both a barbell and a pair of dumbbells before taking to a different piece of equipment designed for push-ups and abdominal exercises.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie gave her fans a tutorial on the major muscles found in the chest. She wrote that there are three main sections due to the musculature of the fibers found in the area, which run in different directions. In the first video, she completed a middle chest exercise and explained that the area is most active when pressing from a flat, horizontal angle. The second clip featured a move that worked the upper chest, which becomes activated when pressing from an inclined angle. In the final slide, she trained the lower section, which she explained is most active when pressing from a decline. Stephanie instructed her followers to save the videos and give the exercises a try for themselves.

The post earned over 20,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first few hours of going live. Many of the fitness trainer’s fans thanked her for the instructional videos while expressing their admiration of her.

“Love ur videos great information,” one Instagram user commented.