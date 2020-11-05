Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Strapless Purple Gown Ahead Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Appearance

Nicole Scherzinger looked incredible in her most recent social media update that she posted ahead of her The Masked Singer appearance on Wednesday night. The star showcased her toned hourglass figure in a glitzy purple gown that hugged her curves like a glove.

Scherzinger, 42, took to Instagram and promoted the Fox television show where she is one of the panelists. In her caption, she wanted to know who was ready for some fun that evening. She added a heart emoticon at the end of her comments.

However, it was her scintillating outfit that sparked a frenzy among her 4.6 million followers. Nicole’s skintight dress had a pinched sweetheart neckline that exposed her bronzed décolletage. She displayed just a hint of cleavage in the sequined number that highlighted her audacious curves.

The Pussycat Dolls member styled her hair in a middle-part. She allowed her black locks to tumble down her back and shoulders in soft mermaid waves. Nicole added some sparkle to her outfit with her statement earrings and bold rings.

Nicole posed indoors for this particular photo op. She played with her raven tresses while putting one leg in front of the other. By angling her hips to the side, she drew attention to her minuscule midsection. The pop singer gazed directly at the lens while smiling enigmatically.

Nicole’s fans lavished her with praise after she shared her offering. Many of them follow the television series and thought that she looked spectacular that night. Others thought that she was a stunning woman and complimented her beauty. The image has already garnered over 100,000 likes and 642 comments since she posted it.

One fan waxed lyrical and tried to describe how amazing Nicole is.

“Amazing, schamazing, stunning, awesome, kindness, smart, lovely, beautiful, proud, wonderful, cute, hot, flawless, great, strong, hilarious, funny, schamazeballz, style, glamorous,

brave, courage, inspiring, motivational, helpful, voice… If I had to describe that in a word, it would be [star emoji] QUEEN [star emoji]” they raved.

Another was a fan of the show.

“My daughters got me hooked on the show. I was like, “What is this?” “Just watch it, you’re going to [heart emoji] it.” And I do! Very enjoyable!” they wrote.

A third Instagram user kept their message very simple.

“You are so very beautiful,” they raved.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer, the man underneath the Squiggly Monster costume was none other than Bob Saget. Nicole was the only panelist who didn’t guess that it was him. She thought that perhaps the person in the costume was Veep actor, Gary Cole.