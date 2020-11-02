Alexa Collins Looks Radiant In Pink Patterned Sweatpants With A Matching Cropped Sweatshirt

Blond beauty Alexa Collins stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, which featured two gorgeous shots in which she rocked a casual ensemble. The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa was in a neutral space with white wooden boards stretching horizontally across the walls and white drapes visible in the background. A statement pendant light hung from the ceiling, and the spot was filled with natural light.

Alexa stood in a doorway, and rested one hand on the side of the door frame while her other hand went to the pockets of her bottoms. Her casual ensemble was from the retailer Faeriesty, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

Her sweatpants had an elastic waistband that settled right at her natural waist, and they were crafted from a pink-and-white patterned fabric that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The pants had a loose fit, with the material draping over Alexa’s toned thighs for an effortless vibe.

She paired the bottoms with a top crafted from the same material, and the garment featured a white zipper at the neckline, which Alexa had unzipped all the way. The piece likewise had a loose fit, draping over her ample assets and slender arms.

The look had an elastic cord detail along the hem, which Alexa pulled so that the top remained cropped, leaving her toned stomach on full display. A thin string hung down her stomach, reaching all the way to her hips. Her gaze was focused on something outside of the frame, but a radiant smile lit up her flawless features. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in loose waves, adding to the effortless vibe of her look.

For the second slide, she turned her attention to the camera, her lips parted in a seductive expression as she kept her hands in the same position. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 3,100 likes as well as 75 comments within just 36 minutes of going live.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa tantalized her audience with a few shots showing off her Halloween costume. The buxom babe dressed as a sexy cowgirl with a revealing ensemble embellished with plenty of fringe, and a cowboy hat placed atop a blond wig. She finished off the look with contacts that gave her an ethereal vibe, and thigh-high boots with fringe going all the way down the side.