Meg Turney Wears A Revealing Bodysuit & Bat Wings For ‘Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo’ Cosplay

Meg's bodysuit was mostly sheer.

Cosplay model Meg Turney kicked off the month of November by sharing a sexy photo that left her Instagram followers in awe of her creativity. They also made sure to let her know how amazing she looked in her latest costume creation.

The talented cosplayer revealed that her ensemble was inspired by the tile-matching Capcom video game Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. The game featured chibi versions of familiar faces from the Street Fighter and Darkstalkers series, and Meg chose to dress up like one of the characters from the latter.

She based her look on Morrigan Aensland, a powerful succubus. Just like the character, Meg rocked a skimpy bodysuit that didn’t leave much of her ample assets to the imagination. The model’s one-piece was mostly made out of sheer fabric. It had a plunging V-neck with a lace-up detail. Two panels of shiny PVC material shaped like bat wings covered enough of Meg’s busty chest to prevent her from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. The pieces were linked together by a silver heart-shaped ring that was positioned directly in the center of her cleavage.

The sides of the bodysuit were cut all the way up to the center of her ribs, but the openings were broken up by two straps circling her shapely hips on each side. The lower front half of the garment had a daringly thin cut, and Meg drew more attention to it by teasingly hooking her thumbs inside the edges of the large leg openings and slightly tugging on them.

Meg sported a pair of black thigh-high stockings with striped bands around the top. Over them, she wore a pair of over-the-knee boots with lace-up fronts. A large pair of black and purple batwings was affixed to her back, and a smaller set crowned her head. She completed her look with a long, aqua-colored wig with choppy bangs. The hairpiece looked similar to the one that she wore to cosplay as Dragon Ball heroine Bulma, but that version did not include bangs.

Meg posed in front of a dark purple backdrop that complemented the color of her costume.

Meg’s followers rewarded her efforts with over 19,000 likes and scores of messages in the comments section of her post. One fan jokingly suggested that she must have dressed casually on Halloween, and another imagined what would happen to her hairpiece if her wings were functional.

“Did you just wear jeans & a T-shirt, last night? lol,” the first person wrote.

“I have this vision of your wig flying away,” commented the second fan.

Others lavished Meg with compliments.

“My feed has been blessed,” declared one devotee.

“I have come to the conclusion that every color known to man looks great on you” another admirer wrote.