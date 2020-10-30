Suzy Cortez Showcases Insane Booty And Voluptuous Sideboob In Barely-There Lingerie

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram share on Thursday evening, in which she posed for the camera in a skimpy lingerie set and expressed her love for her 2.4 million followers by leaving a pair of hearts in the caption. The sultry post racked up over 1,500 likes in less than 15 minutes after it was uploaded.

Suzy wore a matching, bubble gum-pink bra and thong combo that looked stunning against her bronzed complexion. The strappy design and her provocative pose left little to the imagination.

The top appeared to be primarily constructed of a series of adjustable straps connected by tiny metal rings which formed the outside structure of a bra shape. The narrow pieces wrapped around both breasts, then encircled her rib cage as well as fastening behind her neck, halter-style. Only a small edge of it was visible, but small pieces of fabric covered the very front of her ample assets, then was attached to a small string that tied in a bow at her back, creating a small amount of coverage across her breasts.

Suzy pulled up the sides of the thong high on either side of her shapely hips, showing off her famous backside and her amazingly ripped thigh muscles.

Suzy’s Instagram followers were thrilled by her appearance in the update, and flooded her comments section almost immediately. Many supporters chose to express themselves with words, but the majority conveyed their feelings in the form of affectionate emoji — most frequently used in this case seemed to be various colored hearts, flames, and heart-eyes symbols, although the red rose made a regular appearance as well.

Lots of comments were in Portuguese, and the word “hermosa” was used multiple times, which means “beautiful” according to Google translate.

“My favorite. Love it,” praised one fan.

“Barbie Suzy Cortez,” declared a second person, referring perhaps to the color of her attire or to her remarkably dramatic proportions.

Just a few weeks ago, The Inquisitr covered a social media share in which Suzy jiggled her booty in time to a rhythmic beat during a close-up video clip. She wore a cheeky pair of camouflage shorts and started with her right side facing the viewer while completing a series of deep squats, then changed position and bent over directly in front of the camera. She continued her up-and-down movements and included some slow hip gyrations that drove fans wild. To date, over 12,000 followers have shared their love for the post by hitting the “like” button.