Frida Aasen Rocks White Lingerie, Puts Her Toned Legs And Thighs On Full Display

Norwegian model Frida Aasen took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, and shared a very hot snapshot to wow her 700,000-plus followers.

In the pic, Frida rocked a white lingerie set which showed off major skin. To spice things up, she sat on the floor and folded one of her knees to put her sexy thighs and legs on full display.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white background. To strike a pose, Frida — who rose to fame after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 and 2018 — sat atop a bed. She lifted her chin, looked straight at the camera, and slightly parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

The 25-year-old model wore her blond tresses down, letting her wavy locks cascade over her back and right shoulder.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that the picture was taken prior to the last lockdown in El Salvador. She also informed users that her lingerie set was from the online intimate and sleepwear retailer, Eberjey.

Aside from that, Frida tagged her photographer Cameron Hammond as well as the shoot’s agent and producer, Rachel Gill Hammond for acknowledgment.

Within six hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 20,000 likes. In addition, several of Frida’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 170-plus messages in which they praised her perfect physique as well as her natural beauty.

“Wow!!! Love you and I want to shower you with kisses, my goddess!!!” one of her fans wrote.

“Stunning! You should visit the Dominican Republic, it’s a great country,” another user commented.

“You are more than beautiful. I don’t have words to describe your beauty. Thank you for posting! This made my day,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely stunning, as always. I love you so much, babe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “gorgeous eyes,” “so pretty,” and “extremely sexy,” to express their adoration.

Apart from her regular fans, several other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Marianne Fonseca, Georgia Fowler, Cindy Mello, and Lorena Rae.

Frida often uploads her skin-baring snaps to the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she shared a set of photos in which she wore a stylish, zebra-print two-piece swimsuit that drew attention to her perfect abs and taut stomach. She struck two different poses for an “Instagram vs. reality” post which has garnered more than 20,000 likes and 135 comments to date.