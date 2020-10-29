Ana Cheri Exposes Major Cleavage In Sexy Bunny Costume

Ana is getting into the Halloween spirit.

Ana Cheri debuted one of her Halloween costumes on Instagram today, and it was a sexy one at that. The model showed off the eye-popping look just moments ago in a new post that has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

Ana went full bombshell in a sexy bunny costume that put her ample assets on full display. The look included a white satin corset with thick flattering seams over its bodice and a low-cut neckline that exposed her voluptuous chest. A deeper v-shaped notch fell in the middle of its hemline, showing off even more of the fitness trainer’s cleavage to give the snap a seductive vibe.

The garment proceeded to cinch tightly around Ana’s midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and flat stomach. A glimpse of her curvy hips could also be seen at the bottom of the frame, bare due to the corset’s daringly high-cut design. A white-and-black ribbon was also affixed to its scandalous leg opening that drew even more attention to her killer curves.

Ana completed her outfit by wrapping a white satin cuff around her wrist, and tied a black bowtie around her neck. She also sported a pair of rabbit ears on top of her head.

The image was taken selfie-style in what appeared to be the 34-year-old’s living room. She stretched one of her toned arms out in front of her, angling her camera into the perfect position to show off as much of her ensemble as possible. She ran her other hand lightly through her brunette locks that spilled messily over her shoulders and around her chest, and wore a soft smile on across her face as she shot the camera an alluring gaze.

Fans seemed thrilled by the sneak peek at Ana’s Halloween look, awarding the post more than 39,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“THAT LOOKS PERFECT ON YOU,” one person wrote.

“Prettiest bunny,” praised another fan.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“I fall in love with you every time I see you,” added a fourth admirer.

Ana tantalized her followers with another smoking-hot Halloween costume earlier this month. In that post, she channeled Lola Bunny from Space Jam by rocking a pair of tiny booty shorts and a fluffy tail. The cosplay proved to be a huge hit, amassing over 157,000 likes and 941 comments to date.