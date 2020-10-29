Constance Nunes Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Tiny Bikini While Posing In Her Garage

Constance Nunes left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The reality TV personality was scantily clad in a black-and-white two-piece swimming costume that put her luscious curves on display. The offering sparked a frenzy among her 834,000 fans

The Car Masters: Rust To Riches star took to social media on October 28 with two sexy snaps. In her caption, she mentioned that her agent told her that it was time for some new photos. She claimed that during the quarantine period she had been fueling her body with whiskey and lifting car parts. She was also pretty confident that she was the only model on the agency’s books who used their garage as a backdrop. Constance explained that the space had the best lighting in her house.

Clad in a black bikini top and printed bottom, Constance flaunted her flawless physique. Her bountiful cleavage seemed to strain against the confines of the tiny top as she posed for the camera. As for the thong, she tied the straps high on her hips and it seemed to be a snug fit.

Constance’s midsection took center stage in the images. She showcased her toned and chiseled abs. Her tiny waist also emphasized her glorious hourglass figure.

The model styled her hair in a side part. She let her brown tresses cascade down her back and shoulders in curly waves. Constance glammed up the swimwear with a pair of clear pumps that elongated her legs.

In the first image, the petrol head stood in front of a closed door in the white garage. She crossed one foot in front of the other as she angled her hips. Constance slightly parted her lips in a sultry and provocative gaze.

The following image was more lighthearted as she smiled at something off-camera. She raised her shoulder and looked over it while crossing her legs again.

The pic has already racked up more than 132,000 likes. Constance’s multitude of fans also descended on her and peppered her with questions and compliments.

“Love the new overalls,” one person gushed and added a grease monkey hashtag.

Another issued some orders to the mechanic.

“Get your overalls back on. Those engines are not going to tune themselves [laughing emoji],” they teased, before adding, “lovely photos.”

One follower likened her to a Disney princess.

“Dang you even got them Cinderella glass slippers,” they waxed lyrical.

A fourth Instagrammer tried a play on words.

“You look wheelie good! And the backdrop is probably way cooler than most,” they raved and followed the statement with a thumbs-up emoji.

The Inquisitr last reported that Constance put on a rather cheeky display in a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes. This time around, she wore far less.