Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Killer Bikini Body And Admits To One Of Her ‘Obsessions’

Morgan seems to be keen on a classic fall wardrobe staple.

Morgan Ketzner gave her 566,000 Instagram followers another look at her killer bikini body this week, much to their delight. The social media star went scantily clad in a tantalizing snap shared to her page on Tuesday, October 27.

The image was snapped in Sayulita, Mexico, per the geotag, where the model has been vacationing for the last week. She stood outside on a gorgeous day that boasted a near-cloudless blue sky that was illuminated by the golden sun. Behind her was a long pathway surrounded by luscious green grass and tall palm trees, giving the shot a tropical vibe.

Morgan took advantage of the beautiful weather by slipping into a tiny teal bikini from Koana Swim. The two-piece included a triangle-style top with a plunging neckline that showed off her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage. It also had tiny, ribbed cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob, and a thin band that highlighted her slender frame.

The swimsuit’s matching counterpart made for quite a sight as well, much in part due to its high-cut design. The sexy style showed off Morgan’s curvy hips and thigh gap to her online audience, as well as her toned legs. It had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and toned midsection.

Morgan gave her scanty swimwear look a fall vibe by adding a red-and-blue plaid flannel from Revolve, noting in the caption of the post that she was “obsessed” with the classic wardrobe staple. She opted to leave the garment completely unbuttoned, ensuring that her followers got a good look at her phenomenal figure and ample assets as she worked the camera. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner.

Morgan’s fans seemed just as obsessed with her look, as demonstrated by the 19,000-plus likes that have been awarded to the snap within less than a day’s time. Dozens also showed their admiration for the model in the comments section.

“OMG! Simply gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“I oughta call you flannel babe,” quipped another fan.

“They definitely look good on you,” a third person remarked.

“A true goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Morgan has shown some skin on social media. Earlier this month, the star sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her svelte figure in a set of skimpy green lingerie with a revealing cutout design. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 28,000 likes to date.