Carrie Underwood Looks Flawless In Tight Black Pants For Sporty & Sexy Look

Carrie Underwood showed off her flawless sense of style as she opted for a more casual look in her latest Instagram upload. The country singer delighted her 9,9 million followers as she posed in a pair of skintight black pants and a neon jacket to complete the sporty look.

In the gorgeous shot, Carrie stole the show while rocking the curve-hugging leggings. The bottoms wrapped snugly around her hips and slim waist while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process.

She added a black top, which she covered with a puffy neon yellow jacket, which zipped in the front. The garment boasted a popped collar and long sleeves, which she pushed up to her elbows. She accessorized the laid back look with a pair of black Nike sneakers and a smart watch on her wrist.

In the caption of the post, Carrie revealed her excitement over opening the first pop-up shops for her clothing line in Santa Monica, Austin, and Nashville.

Carrie posed at one of the shops in front of a counter. She placed one hand on her hip as the other rested on her thigh. She bent one knee and pushed her hip out as she smiled brightly for the camera. In the background, a mannequin dressed in Carrie’s creations could be seen, as well as some brightly colored flower bouquets.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that hung down her back and cascaded over one shoulder.

Carrie’s followers made quick work of showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 22,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“So exciting! The new collection is incredible,” one follower stated.

“So cool! I hope you can someday do this where I live. I’d love to go!” declared another.

“OMG Amazing!!!” third user wrote.

“Congrats!! Would love a pop up shop in Rhode Island,” a fourth person remarked.

The singer’s sense of style has always been coveted by her fans. Whether she’s rocking athletic gear at the gym, a cozy sweater, or elegant dress, she never seems to disappoint.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a pair of clingy leggings and a tan vest while rocking some thick combat boots to perfect her fall look. That post has reeled in more than 209,000 likes and over 1,000 comments thus far.