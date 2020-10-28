Kelsie Jean Smeby Loses Her Bikini Top While Splashing Around In The Maldives

Kelsie Jean Smeby lost her bikini top in her most recent social media share, but her 758,000 fans on Instagram were hardly bothered by the skin-baring display. The tropical update was shared on her feed on October 27 and proved to be the perfect Tuesday treat.

The photo featured Kelsie posing near the shore in the Maldives, according to the geotag. She kneeled in the sand, and a few waves could be seen crashing in the water around her. It appeared to be a beautiful day with an abundance of sunlight spilling over her fit figure. A few puffy white clouds filled the sky, making for a picture-perfect backdrop. Kelsie posed with her chest facing the camera but averted her gaze to the side while pursing her lips.

The model sizzled in a cobalt blue bikini that was fitting for a day of fun in the sun. Kelsie’s top came loose, and it fell near the side of her hips while its strings brushed the surface of the water. She crisscrossed her arms, covering her chest with her hands while still leaving plenty of cleavage on display. The barely there look also allowed Kelsie to showcase her trim shoulders and arms, which were entirely bronze.

She also wore a pair of string bottoms that matched the color and style of her top. The curved waistband rode low on Kelsie’s navel, allowing her to show off her flat tummy and trim midsection. The straps of her suit hit above her hip bones and were tied in dainty bows. The high-rise design also showcased Kelsie’s thighs.

Her beachside look still called for a few accessories, including a pair of gold earrings that popped against her brunette tresses. She wore her hair pulled out of her face, and it tumbled over her shoulders and back. It appeared as though Kelsie might have taken a dip in the water as her mane was soaking wet.

In her caption, the social media star thanked a few people for the memories and said that it was a “blessing” to be in such great company. Fans have been loving the post, and it’s already attracted over 7,000 likes and 160-plus comments from her adoring followers.

“Wowww babe amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji at the end of their comment.

“You are beyond Gorgeous, and this pic is thrilling,” a second person chimed in.

“I’m falling in love right now,” a third wrote with a few flames next to their words.

“What a true blessing!!! Breath taking!! Keep it movin KJ!!!” one more individual wrote.