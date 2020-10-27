Tori Spelling Sparkles As She Teases The Adorable Way She Plans To Spend Halloween With Her Family This Year

Tori Spelling attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker / Getty Images
Tori Spelling shared her Halloween plans with her Instagram fans.

The 47-year-old mom of five shared a new photo with her 1.5 million social media followers as she revealed her plans to think outside the box in order to celebrate the October holiday with her family.

Tori was pictured with sparkles on her face and fingerless, white lace gloves on her hands as she giggled in the photo. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showed off white painted fingernails with black-tipped embellishments on them as she put her hand up to her mouth. She also wore a wavy long braid and a deep red lipstick as she giggled in the too-cute snap.

In the caption to the post, Tori revealed that she was excited to kick off the week leading up to her favorite holiday. She added that after her house was hit with a power outage earlier this week, it got her family into a “spooky” vibe that included making a homemade Ouija board and telling kid-friendly ghostly tales. She also revealed that everyone – including her pet pig – tried on their Halloween costumes despite the fact that the trick-or-treating tradition is canceled in her city.

Tori also went on to reveal how her clan — which includes husband Dean McDermott and their kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Beau, and Finn — will spend the unconventional upcoming Halloween. She teased that her clan will all get dressed up and wear their costumes all day long, with possible do-it-yourself costume changes throughout the day. The family will also whip up a ghoulish spread of food and have a scavenger hunt for Halloween candy, then later watch Halloween-themed movies.

Me: too excited because it’s one of my fave weeks of the year… Halloween ???? week. – The countdown is ON! High winds and power outage yesterday got us feeling all the spooky vibes. We lit flameless candles thru out the house, made a homemade Ouija board, told spooky- ish ghost stories, ordered in pizza, and tried on our Halloween costumes. Yes, even Wilbur tried on his witch costume ( thx my friend @dan.dacunha for sending him that!). – Since Trick or Treating is cancelled this year we’ve decided to dress up from morning till night in our costumes ( little DIY’s can help make multiple costume changes without going over budget), cook and bake ghoulishly delicious things, create a Halloween Candy scavenger hunt, and watch The Witches and Hubie Halloween ( and some scary ones after Beau and Finn goto bed). – Halloween 2020 we see you and will raise you a pumpkin ????! #halloween #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #halloweennails #halloween2020 makeup and hair by ????????‍♀️ www.beautywithtori.com (advanced tinted moisturizer in beige, black curl and lash mascara and powerlips in color unbreakable)

Tori’s new photo was shared a few days after a previous Instagram share, seen here, had her revealing she was looking for creative ways to celebrate the fall holiday and keep the spooky season alive for her young kids.

“Thinking outside the box is my jam,” the actress noted.

In the comments section to her new post, fans reacted to the pic and Tori’s accompanying explanation of how she plans to make the most of a pandemic-plagued Halloween.

Some loved the star’s glam look with her full makeup and sparkly accessories.

“Madonna and total Babe vibes,” one fan wrote.

Others praised the True Tori star for being such a wonderful and fun mom.

“You are such an inspirational person & mother!!” one commenter wrote.

“I love your zest for life [Tori Spelling]! I hope you post pics of your costumes this week,” another follower chimed in.

Other followers wrote that they are happy that Tori has found a way to make the “best” of Haloween 2020.