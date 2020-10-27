Natasha Oakley Flaunts Insane Beach-Ready Body In Moss Green Bikini

Natasha Oakley titillated her 2.2 million Instagram fans when she showcased her unbelievable figure in a two-piece swimming costume. The beachwear queen, who co-founded Monday Swimwear with Devin Brugman, looked smoking hot in a light green bikini that clung to her curves.

The model took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning. In her caption, she referenced the Australian beach weather and promoted her range of swimming attire. Her geotag also indicated that she seemed to be in her native country. In her Monday Swimwear post, she mentioned that this particular style was now available on the Australian website.

Natasha was wearing a moss bikini top with the classic triangular cups. She tied the strings behind her neck in a halter neck style that drew attention to her glistening décolletage. The bikini put her voluptuous cleavage on display.

The 30-year-old wore a flouncy, loose-fitting shrug over the outfit as a cover-up. However, for the pics, she pulled the blouse off her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The influencer wore matching bottoms. The strings tied high on her hips and it seemed to be a snug fit. She flaunted her lean, toned thighs in the swimwear.

Thanks to both the top and the bottoms, Natasha’s midriff took center stage. Her flat, chiseled abs were perfection, while her tiny waist emphasized her hourglass curves. The pale mint color contrasted sharply with her deeply bronzed skin, emphasizing her beach-ready body.

Natasha took to the outdoors for the glorious shot. In the background, a palm tree shielded her from the bright sunlight that played on her hair. It also seems as if the ocean was just beyond the tree.

The social media star’s body was facing the camera but her attention was elsewhere. She put her hand to her head while looking over her shoulder. Natasha parted her lips and narrowed her eyes as she stared into the distance.

The Australian’s fans loved her offering. They loved the new addition to her collection and also took the opportunity to compliment her on her slamming body.

One person had a curious complaint about Natasha’s ensemble.

“Every new color is my fave color,” they said and shared sad-faced emoji as well as some hearts.

Another follower was simply blown away.

Ok! WOW! Everything about this shot!” they raved.

An admirer was impressed by Natasha’s physique.

“Lady with the 6-pack abs,” they gushed.

“Jaw on the floor babes!” a fourth Instagrammer enthused.

Natasha has been dropping some incredibly sexy pics lately. The Inquisitr reported on her recent chambray shirt and cropped jeans outfit that sent her followers into a frenzy.