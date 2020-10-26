Tess Holliday Showcases Tattoos In Poofy Lilac Dress

Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made quite the statement with her most recent post.

The 35-year-old stunned in a lilac puffy dress that featured long sleeves. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. As seen on the Selkie website, which you can view here, the garment was decorated with a Venus print all over. Holliday styled her long curly hair down with a middle part and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked down both her legs.

The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday was captured lying down on the grass in front of a number of palm trees. She tilted her head up and closed her eyes while stretching her legs out beside her. Holliday raised one hand to her forehead and oozed elegance.

In the next slide, she was snapped in the same position. However, Holliday gazed up to her left.

In the third frame, the successful businesswoman gave the camera lens full eye contact by staring directly in front of her.

In the fourth and final pic, Holliday was photographed side-on and sported an over-the-shoulder pose while standing up.

She geotagged her upload with Ojai, California, informing fans where these images were taken.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“I’m not sure why, but this photo shoot makes me think of Teen witch!! I just love it so much,” one user wrote.

“How is this real? How are you real?! Goddesssssssss,” another person shared.

“Clearly I’ve been looking at too many costume ideas for myself because I saw this and immediately got rapunzel vibes,” remarked a third fan.

“My beautiful Queen, every day I admire you much more, you are beautiful as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Holliday is currently an ambassador for Kate Hudson’s fashion brand, Fabletics, and modeled their garments on Instagram earlier this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bra top with red high-waisted leggings that covered her midriff. Holliday completed her look with white lace-up sneakers and showed off the Dolly Parton portrait tattoo on her right arm.