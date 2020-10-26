’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Flashes Surgically Altered Body In Black & White Monokini

Larissa Dos Santos Lima flashed her surgically altered body in a black and white monokini for her most recent Instagram upload. The 90 Day Fiance star went full bombshell as she flaunted her curvy figure for her 687,000-plus followers on Sunday.

In the racy snap, Larissa — who has been very open about her plastic surgery procedures, even documenting them on reality TV — left little to the imagination as she opted for a Louis Vuitton bathing suit. The swimwear featured a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The garment also included thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The bottoms were cut high over her curvy hips and exposed her thick thighs and round booty. The monokini also wrapped around her slim waist while boasting a cutout in the midsection that showed off her flat tummy and toned abs.

Larissa stood in front of a swimming pool for the shot. She had her body turned to the side while she arched her back and pushed her hip and booty towards the camera. She placed one hand near her midsection as the other one came up to brush the hair out of her eyes.

She tilted her head back and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a large gray fence could be seen. A bright blue sky, white clouds, and some power lines were also visible behind her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back and blew in the wind.

Larissa’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Commenting was shut off on the post.

However, Larissa used another Instagram shot of herself wearing the same bathing suit to express her feelings about the hate that she’s been getting online.

In the caption of that snap, Larissa claimed that over the past two years while working on 90 Day Fiance, she was bullied and harassed, claiming that now that she’s free from her contract she can choose to make money by any means she sees fit.

“To the adult women continuously bashing me on their authentic or cowardly fake accounts, unfollow please. I am here, I am working, and I am paying a lot of taxes. None of you people with your loathing comments and messages have the right to judge me,” Larissa stated.