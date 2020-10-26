Scott Baio Wishes Marion Ross A Happy 92nd Birthday As ‘Happy Days’ Reunion Goes On Without Them

The actor celebrated his TV mother-in-law's birthday as his former co-stars raised money for a political fundraiser.

Scott Baio paid tribute to his TV mother-in-law as his former co-stars gathered for a Happy Days reunion to support Wisconsin Democrats.

Several cast members from the 1970s Milwaukee-set sitcom reunited on Sunday to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, per Entertainment Tonight. Original series stars Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham), Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Don Most (Ralph Malph) and Anson Williams (Potsie Weber) zoomed in alongside several special guests to do a script read from a classic episode from the beloved ABC sitcom.

D’arcy Carden stood in for Happy Days mom Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham), who was originally slated to participate in the event but was unable to attend at the last minute because she wasn’t feeling well, per Winkler.

Baio, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, also did not participate in the virtual fundraiser and he has been vocal about how disappointed he was that the classic sitcom was being used politically. The actor played Chachi Arcola on the series, a character who would go on to marry Joanie Cunningham (the late Erin Moran) and score a Joanie Loves Chachi spinoff.

While he didn’t reunite with his former co-stars –and has in fact blasted some of them over the reunion – Baio made it clear that he is still close with the real-life Mrs. C.

On Twitter, Baio paid tribute to his TV mother-in-law with a throwback photo of him holding a lit birthday cake for her. Ross looked delighted as she got ready to blow out a lone candle. In the caption to the pic, Baio wished Ross a happy 92nd birthday and revealed that they are also real-life neighbors nearly 40 years after Happy Days wrapped.

Happy 92nd Birthday to my Happy Days tv mother in law and my REAL neighbor, Marion Ross. pic.twitter.com/IJaIcENcub — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 25, 2020

In response to Baio’s photo, many fans chimed in to say how happy they are that he is still close to his co-star.

“I LOVE that she is part of your life and that she is as wonderful a person as Mrs C.,” one fan tweeted.

“Happy birthday Marion!! I think it’s really awesome that you two are close,” another tweeted.

“Love the photo Scott,” another tweeted.

“I miss those simple days watching your show when sitcoms had no political bias to them. [Mrs.] C was one of my favorites!”

“That was very nice of you, but you’re still not invited to the Happy Days reunion,” another viewer wrote to Baio.

Others defended the actor by saying he wouldn’t have participated in the event even if he had been invited because he does not support the cause.