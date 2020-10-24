‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Shows Some Skin In Black Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

Donna D’Errico, 52, stunned her 273,000-plus Instagram followers on Saturday morning when she showed some skin in a revealing black lingerie set. The former Baywatch star — who played the role of Donna Marco on the TV series — also rocked a pair of fishnet stockings.

In the sexy snap, Donna looked smoking hot as she sported a a skimpy black bra. The garment clung tightly to her ample bust and featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of dark thong panties that wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and accentuated her round booty. The fishnet stockings were placed over top of the underwear. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display in the shot.

Donna stood with her body turned to the side for the photo. She placed one hand near her midsection as the other tugged down her lingerie to expose even more skin. Her back was arched and she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, sun streamed in through a nearby window, and a wooden table was visible.

In the caption of the post, Donna revealed that the multiple tattoos on her arm were not real, but edited to see what she would look like with a full sleeve of ink. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous strands. The straight locks hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders while hiding part of her face from view.

Donna’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 6,900 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed to the comments section to leave over 840 messages during that time.

“Your perfect the way you are Donna,” one follower wrote, voting against the tattooed look.

“Why ruin perfection? I’m going with No,” another stated.

“Everything looks hot on you, but yes I say go for it,” a third user quipped.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible physique in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna delighted her fans last fall when she posted a throwback snap of herself going naked as she pulled off her iconic red Baywatch bathing suit in honor of the show’s anniversary. That post has reeled in more than 10,000 likes and 940 comments to date.