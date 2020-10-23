Anllela Sagra Flaunts Her Booty In A Barely-There Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Anllela Sagra tantalized her 12 million Instagram followers with a new slate of photos on Friday, October 23. She showcased her insanely fit figure in a leopard-print bikini and she looked undeniably smoking hot.

The Colombian native uploaded three still photos and one short video showing her delightful day next to the pool. She was face-down on a lounge chair as she focused on sunning her curvy backside. The pool was a few feet behind her and a blue sky, palm trees, and a high-rise building were in the background.

The 27-year-old fitness model wore a leopard-print bikini and a black Von Dutch trucker hat. She had the strap of her bathing suit top untied, leaving her back entirely exposed. Her side-tie thong bikini bottoms provided minimal coverage.

Anllela bent her legs at the knees and crossed her ankles as they were raised above her booty. Her tanned skin looked flawless and a bit of sideboob could be spotted in the first snap.

The video came next, and Anllela playfully raised and lowered her legs as she showed a bit of her hat and shaded face. She had her long, brunette tresses tucked under the hat with just a few wisps free. In addition, several pairs of stud earrings along with a couple of necklaces could be spotted in the clip.

The other two titillating still shots showed Anllela’s fit physique from slightly different angles. In each one, her peachy bum and long, lean figure were barely covered and her tanned skin glistened in the sunlight.

It did not take long for her Instagram followers to take notice and rave over these poolside snaps. In less than an hour, Anllela’s series of poolside updates had received about 50,000 likes and 400 comments.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Bootylicious babe!” another commented while adding in a peach emoji and a string of fire emoji.

“Hottest Chic in the game!” a follower declared.

“Lovely I mean just lovely,” someone else detailed.

Earlier this week, Anllela shared a sultry video with her fans that showed her dancing around in black lingerie and a pair of angel wings. Everybody got the chance to appreciate her plentiful cleavage and rock-hard abs in that one, but she neglected to show off her peachy bum.

Anllela’s Friday uploads successfully filled in that earlier gap in coverage. She kept her abdominals and busty assets hidden away, but proudly and confidently flaunted her booty. The consensus seemed to be that the model’s killer physique looked stunning in this leopard-print two-piece bathing suit and she clearly had everybody’s hearts racing.